Natasha Poonawalla's red satin dress divinely heightens the drama with a feather stole





Natasha's flamboyant style is served up in a dramatic feather outfit That of Natasha Poonawalla her penchant for avant-garde fashion has always added a touch of sparkle to her high-octane sartorial game. The diva has always set the style standard higher; from high-profile parties to fashion events. The fashion enthusiast, with her selection of personal styles, has redefined fashion while pushing the boundaries. Meticulous attention to detail accompanies each of her outfits. Recently, she's been choosing the most classic yet bold shades from the palette to make a statement. Her social media feed is flooded with the right kind of high fashion inspiration and her latest bright red look is an addition to it. She posted a carousel of photos in her breathtaking style. Drama was the key word that kept recurring in his style. The dress was accompanied by a toned bodice featuring a plunging sweetheart neckline. The bodycon fit looked perfect with the corset details. What really stole the show was the feather overlay which added all the fashion drama to her look. With bold red lips and ultimate glamour, her look looked absolutely perfect. Also Read: Natasha Poonawalla's Latest Look Is A Life-Sized Version Of Jean Paul Gaultier's Perfume Natasha Poonawalla's avant-garde sensibility has always exuded excessive glamour. Previously, for Vogue India's Forces of Fashion 2023, Natasha Poonawalla turned to a stunning Tom Ford dress to create a bookmark-worthy fashion moment. The dress featured silver details and black bows. The striking cutouts and slit added instant oomph to her style. She paired the outfit with matching chunky heels and statement black earrings completed her look perfectly. She achieved a sleek hairstyle with minimal glamor to continue her longtime love affair with chic beauty looks. Read also: Natasha Poonawalla 'still isn't done with this Dua X Versace collaboration' and neither are we

