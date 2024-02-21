Diane von Furstenberg x Target Collection: Wrap Dresses, Homewares, More





Fashion girlies: train yourself. Target right announced a collaboration with a legendary fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg. The line will include women's clothing, children's clothing and housewares, all under $100. Before you ask: yes, the collection will include accessible versions of von Furstenberg's iconic work. wrap dresses. For this partnership, Diane von Furstenberg worked with her granddaughter, Talita von Furstenbergon over 200 dresses in all sizes, matching pajama sets, mommy and me outfits, activewear, lingerie, bedding, pillows, home decor and much more. You will be able to shop the collection in Target stores and online starting March 23, 2024. Be sure to check back here until then for our top picks from the line, and get ready to act fast: Target's designer collaborations often sell out quickly. Shop for clothes at Target When can I buy the Diane von Furstenberg collection for Target? The collection will be available in Target stores and on the Target website starting on Saturday March 23, 2024. To shop our top picks from the range, be sure to come back here then! What will the Diane von Furstenberg collection for Target include? The Diane von Furstenberg line for Target will include more than 200 items, including women's clothing, girls' and baby clothing, as well as accessories, home decor and beauty products. The all-size range will be offered in women's sizes XXS to 4X, and children's offerings will also be offered with adaptive options. When the collection drops, expect to find DvF's classic wrap dresses, pajamas, bedding, makeup sets, and more. How much will the Diane von Furstenberg collection for Target cost? Products in the Diane von Furstenberg for Target collection start at just $3.99 and go up to $100. Most items in the collection will cost less than $50, so it's an easy way to add a luxury designer to your wardrobe on a budget. Target also plans to launch a limited line of made-to-order furniture that can be personalized with exclusive Diane von Furstenberg for Target textiles, each of which starts at $300. Who is Diane von Furstenberg? Diane von Furstenberg, one of the most famous designers of our time, first came to prominence in the 1970s with the release of her famous wrap dress. The dress, which effectively wraps the body, came in several colorful and vibrant prints, and the design became synonymous with '70s style, although the style has endured since then and is often replicated by many other designers and brands. Since her groundbreaking debut in the annals of fashion history, von Furstenberg has continued to lead the way with her eponymous fashion brand and also served as president of the Council of American Fashion Designers from 2006 to 2019. Diane Von Furstenberg Shop DvF's iconic design, available in many prints, styles and lengths for all occasions. What other brands has Target collaborated with? Target has a long history of collaborating with designers, artists, architects and more. In the past, Target has released collections with notable designers such as Isaac Mizrahi, Missoni, Rowing Blazers, Jason Wu, Rodarte, Altuzarra, etc. Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time. Reviewed's product experts have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook,

