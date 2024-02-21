Fashion
Designers create tailor-made clothes for Siamese cats
A father who struggles to dress his Siamese twin daughters has welcomed calls to make mainstream fashion more accessible.
Seven-year-old Marieme and Ndeye share many things, but not the same sense of style.
So staff and students at the University of South Wales' fashion department create bespoke designs just for them.
Now the design team helps them express their individuality and feel more comfortable in their clothes.
“When I first heard about the girls, I thought it was an amazing project to be involved in,” said Susan James, a technical fashion instructor at the university, which offers fashion modules adaptive.
“To give them something that they normally can't get – being able to walk into a store and that excitement and everything that comes with it.”
The girls are joined at the pelvis and share a pair of legs. Ndeye has a left arm and Marieme a right, and they share the use of a central arm. Their father Ibrahima has difficulty dressing them.
“It gives me gray hair every day,” he joked. “You have to buy two identical trays to assemble them.
“They have two legs, so they can have regular pants, but their hips are very wide so you have to take them to the alteration store.”
Although the girls are Siamese, they have different tastes in clothing.
Ndeye likes pink. Marieme likes red. Ndeye would like a unicorn pattern. Marieme is obsessed with cats.
The girls are thriving, but still face many challenges and depend on each other to survive. Ndeye's system works hard to help Marieme, making her hotter and sweat more than her sister.
Now the fashion department has paired a t-shirt for Ndeye with a sweatshirt for Marieme, and tailored a winter coat with less thermal padding for Ndeye and more for Marieme.
Girls' bodies and needs are unique. But some are calling for more wearable fashion for all people with disabilities.
“It gave me dignity”
BBC journalist Matthew Bassett, paralyzed 12 years ago after plunging into the sea at Broadhaven in Pembrokeshire and hitting his head, has shared some of the lesser-known challenges of being in a wheelchair .
“When I was first in a wheelchair, I bought jeans off the shelf to make the most of them,” he said.
“But they weren't quite fitted, they were quite low on the back, and if they weren't low on the back they were high on the legs, so I was still showing my ankles.
“I ended up having to ask my friends or family to always pull up those jeans. That's not what you want to ask everyone to do, right? A grown man asking someone to pull up your pants every two hours.
“But I had to do it because if they go too low, they give you bedsores, they give you welts.
“When I got a pair of jeans that covered my back, it was so great, it gave me dignity and independence.”
But Matthew has to buy them online, and they cost $80 a pair.
“I would love to see bigger chains come on board and that would bring down the prices of the styles, and everyone would win,” he said.
“They were neither comfortable nor practical”
Philippa Gouldson, 20, is a second year fashion design student at the University of South Wales.
After a racing accident at the age of 14, she spent five months in a wheelchair and still receives physiotherapy. His experience now helps inform his creations.
“Becoming a wheelchair user, all of my cute clothes that I wanted to wear in my wardrobe just weren't comfortable or practical,” she said.
“I had a really hard time putting them on. My mom had to help me.
“That’s one thing I’ve really focused on, making someone feel good in their clothes, but also giving back a little bit of dignity, I think that’s such an important thing.”
The big chain stores are starting to realize this. Last month, Primark was the latest to announce plans to offer a range of more affordable accessible underwear in its stores.
But suitable clothing generally remains more difficult to find and more expensive than commercially available items.
“This sort of thing tends to be more expensive. But the more we do it, the more we can bring the price down,” said Susan, from the University of South Wales.
“It would be great if a label or brand took it on and made it more mainstream.”
