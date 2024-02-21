8 street style trends we spotted at London Fashion Week





(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight) Fashion month is now well underway, and after the vibrant energy of Copenhagen and the electric buzz of New York, we have arrived at the next stage of the season: London. Although we closely monitor all the new styles that hit the runways, there is no doubt that we have Also I've been swooning over all the coolest street style looks straight from the British capital. Stylish guests bring a host of this season's biggest trends to life as they attend the fall 2024 shows. From sheer dresses to faux fur coats, below we highlight eight trends we've been noticing on the streets from London. Keep scrolling below to see the best street style trends and looks from London Fashion Week Fall 2024. 1. Double jeans Head-to-toe denim looks were seen in force on the streets of London, with relaxed jeans and matching denim jackets reigning supreme. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight) (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight) (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight) Shop the trend: Reformation Michele Flight denim jacket Reformation Abby high-rise straight jeans 2. Mafia Wife Coats From long faux fur coats to leopard prints, there were plenty of lavish tops tapping into the glamor of this season's trendy mafia lady aesthetic. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight) (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight) Shop the trend: 3. Touches of red The bright red trend is here to stay, according to London street style. We've seen pops of bright color on everything from hair accessories to handbags and tights. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight) (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight) (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight) (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight) (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight) Shop the trend: Ferragamo Prisma Medium Leather Top-Handle Bag Steve Madden Alisah Mary Jane Apartment 4. Leather mattress topper From trench coats to bomber jackets and oversized blazers, leather tops in every silhouette and muted color were worn over dresses, jeans and knits. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight) (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight) (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight) (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight) Shop the trend: All Saints Corinna leather blazer Gap Vegan Leather Trench Coat 5. Mixed Prints Londoners are known for their eclectic and quirky mix of prints and textures, and this season fashion has clearly had fun pairing unique patterns, whether it's a mixed-check punk skirt with a leather jacket or a floral dress with a tweed. blazer, there were plenty of statement looks to grab your attention. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight) (Image credit: @noorunisa) Shop the trend: H&M Viscose crepe skirt ZARA Wrap knit coat 6. Transparent parts It may be winter, but that hasn't stopped the trend from taking over the streets of London. From maxi dresses to more subtle blouses, the sheer trend has been well and truly solidified by London fashion. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight) (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight) (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight) (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight) Shop the trend: Sunday in Brooklyn Transparent mid-length skirt 7. Olive and Brown Color Palette We've seen luxurious brown and olive hues pop up time and time again on street style this season, often styled together. The sumptuous colors are not only versatile but also undeniably elegant. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight) (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight) Shop the trend: The modern cotton trench coat 8. Skirts over pants We saw this trend grow last season, and London proved that we can expect this cool combo to become a staple. thing this spring. We love the chic way it was styled: from a floral dress over white jeans to a sleek black skirt over dark denim. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight) (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight) (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight) Shop the trend: mango Side zip mini skirt mango Bottom side zipper of the pants

