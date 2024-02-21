London Fashion Week: highlights of the fall-winter 2024 shows



London

CNN

—



Since its first season in 1984, London has been known as the fiery and scrappy birthplace of world-renowned designers such as Vivienne Westwood, Alexander McQueen and John Galliano. Perhaps fittingly, at the 40th edition of London Fashion Week, a palpable energy surrounds the budding British talent who populate the programme, which concluded on Tuesday.

It was an assortment of weird and wonderful at the Central Saint Martins Masters show on Friday. Menswear design student Jonathon Ferris gave spectators a moment to be John Malkovich, when he sent models from the show wearing masks identical to his likeness. Moments later, at the reveal of Maximilian Raynors' graduate collection, a fallen militant angel with bells woven into its knitted wingspan jingled down the runway. Harris Reed, who unofficially claimed top spot on the programme, served whiskey cocktails to a growing crowd of fans in the hallowed halls of Tate Britain. The collection is inspired by the Victorian era and, more specifically, 19th century shadow plays.

Nostalgia was also a common reference point this season, although interpreted in multiple ways. Not one, but two Gen Z designers, Conner Ives and Sinead Gorey, have used the technology relics of the Apple empire to transport viewers to another era. Ives, with his final look including an iPod nano and wired headphones, while Gorey repurposed the iPod shuffle as hair clips. Other designers have gone further in time. Erdem's final season, inspired by 20th-century Greek-American soprano Maria Callas, conjured up images of old-fashioned elegance: elbow-length gloves, cocktail dresses with drapings of theater sashes and wraps opera.

Meanwhile, London Fashion Week veteran Jonathan Anderson celebrated the rise of nostalgia by styling his show models with silver permanent wigs, referencing a bygone era in British life when nosy neighbors chatted on clotheslines and made their own clothes. He told reporters after the show that he was excited for young people to discover nostalgia. Suddenly a song from 50 years ago can become number one, he said. And it's exciting.

Guests at the Burberry show were also transported back to the 2000s. Amy Winehouses singing voice echoed throughout the purpose-built tent in east London's Victoria Park, while a number of millennial models , including Lily Cole and Agyness Deyn, walked the runway.

The omnipresent Western clothing trend has attracted some London designers this season. Cowboy hats came in several flavors at the Edward Crutchley show: black, white, or handmade from a woven Moroccan wall hanging, courtesy of Stephen Jones millinery. At the Molly Goddards show this weekend, Western-themed shirts and flat leather cowboy boots punctuated the designer's signature frothy tulle dresses. The whole Western thing seems to be everywhere at the moment, Goddard told British Vogue, but my view is probably very different from people like Beyonces.

Fleece, fluffy or fine: faux fur was a key textile of the London fashion shows. Simone Rocha called her show the final part of a triptych of collections, starting with her Spring-Summer collection presented in September, a guest space designed for Jean Paul. Gaultier couture in Paris last month, and now its latest Fall-Winter 2024 line. According to the show notes, The Wake explored Queen Victoria's mourning dress and featured a flood of faux fur. Its use was limitless, from extra-large coats and mittens to fur-trimmed tulle capes, shoes or even earrings.

Likewise, at Conner Ives, faux fur shawls were styled with tank tops and jeans, while Precious Lee walked the runway with a detached fabric hood, tied healthily under her chin. Sinead Gorey, for her part, created winter lingerie by adorning corsets and bras with tufts of dyed polyester fur.

Form and function have made a rare collision this season, especially for lovers of the great outdoors. Emerging designer Johanna Parv designed with the intention of covering the wearer for all eventualities, 24 hours a day, according to the collection notes. Parv paid special attention to the inner-city cyclist, creating tops that can be stretched over a backpack or an insulated mini skirt designed to keep the bum warm in the saddle.

At Burberry, designer Daniel Lee had the wilderness of the British Isles in mind when he designed his third collection for the brand, which featured an abundance of outerwear made from thick, comfortable fabrics, including fleece , sheepskin and moleskin.

Raincoats and anoraks have been reimagined by Irish designer Robyn Lynch, who collaborated this season with 1970s athleisure brand CP Company. Lynch recycled outerwear from the Italian sportswear brand's previous collections, reinventing silhouettes and adding layers of knits. In one look, the flowing, romantic shape of a white rain poncho is reminiscent of a black Elizabethan shirt. Also at Simone Rocha, a nylon windbreaker with a drawstring hood transforms into a voluminous, waist-cinching ballgown with an embellished wasp corset; while another is completely transparent.