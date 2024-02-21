Milan Fashion Week ignites the catwalks despite cautious outlook





Milan (AFP) The fashion scene moved to Italy on Wednesday for Milan Fashion Week, marked by a new designer at Moschino but which took place in an uncertain context for luxury.

3 minutes

Women's shows from Fendi, Prada, Versace and Dolce & Gabbana, among others, promise a dose of festivity and frilly in the fashion capital of northern Italy. After fashion weeks in New York and London, Milan is once again in the spotlight, with 56 shows until Sunday on the fall-winter 2024-2025 calendar. But they come against a backdrop of uncertainty in the global luxury fashion market. Moderate growth projections, inflation concerns, an economic slowdown in China and geopolitical risk are all weighing on the sector. According to McKinsey's State of Fashion report released in November, this year it is expected to grow globally by only 3-5%. This is down from estimates of five to seven percent for 2023. The Italian fashion sector includes clothing and leather, shoes, jewelry, cosmetics and accessories. It rose 4 percent last year to nearly 103 billion euros ($110 billion), according to estimates by Italy's National Fashion Chamber. The association's president, Carlo Capasa, said it was too early to know how the sector would perform in 2024. “It’s a complex year, it will take resilience,” Capasa told reporters earlier this month. “We know there are three wars, European and American elections. It's a year of transition.” The Glitterati gather But frayed nerves are rarely exposed in the front rows, as the glitterati gather. Wednesday's shows include Fendi, Diesel, Alberta Ferretti and Roberto Cavalli. And despite an uncertain outlook, more than 100,000 people – buyers, media and brand representatives – are expected at this week's shows, up 10 percent from last February, Capasa said. Thursday's debut collection from Adrian Appiolaza for Moschino will be at the top of fashion watchers' lists. The Argentine designer, previously at Loewe, was named creative director of the irreverent, pop-influenced brand last month following the death of his predecessor, just ten days after taking up the role. Gucci veteran Davide Renne, who died in November, was recruited when Jeremy Scott resigned after a decade at the helm of the house. Founded by Franco Moschino, the brand is known for its playful and quirky creations, often embellished with slogans – such as “Gilt without Guilt” or “Good Taste Doesn't Exist” – or references to iconic consumer brands, from McDonald's to Barbie.

The first collections are also expected from Walter Chiapponi at Blumarine GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP Debut collections are also expected from Walter Chiapponi at Blumarine – the seductive, heavy denim brand previously run by Nicola Brognano – and Matteo Tamburini at Tod's. Chiapponi had been creative director at Tod's since 2019, and upon his departure he was replaced by Tamburini, Bottega Veneta's latest head of ready-to-wear. In a nod to Milan Fashion Week's many Asian fans, Tuesday night's launch events included the launch of Maison Yoshiki, the brand started by Japanese rock star Yoshiki Hayashi. With the 58-year-old former frontman of the heavy metal band Yoshiki, who goes by his first name, has already put his name on wine, energy drinks, kimonos and even a bold Hello Kitty twin, Yoshikitty. He described his new fashion line as a “feminine but also genderless collection, flamboyant with a rebellious touch.” 2024 AFP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20240221-milan-fashion-week-fires-up-catwalks-despite-cautious-outlook-1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos