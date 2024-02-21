The future of fashion: towards a sustainable wardrobe

Between changing seasons, growing children, and new fashion trends, it can feel like we're in a constant cycle of buying new clothes. While this certainly has an impact on our wallets, it also has an impact on the planet.

Although it may not be obvious to the naked eye, an abundance of natural resources are used in the manufacturing of clothing and other textiles. On average, it takes 700 gallons of water to make a single shirt. This is enough to fill 12 rain barrels.

The environmental impact of the textile industry is now a concern for governments, businesses and individuals. With so many interests working towards a common goal, greener days lie ahead for fashion.

The Washington Legislature may even take up the issue in the future. House Bill 2068 (proposed but not acted upon in the 2024 session) would have required the state's large clothing companies to publicly disclose the environmental impacts of their products. Such requirements would give visibility to hidden environmental costs, allowing consumers to make informed purchases and opt for greener fashion.

Another point of discussion is what happens when it's time to remove clothing and other textiles. Too often, these items end up in landfills. More than 22 billion pounds of textiles are thrown away each year in the United States; that's more than 4,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools of wasted clothing, linens and shoes. This ends the life cycle of a textile and the potential for beneficial reuse.

How can we solve such a huge problem? We start small, developing local collection and education programs to reclaim used clothing and home textiles.

In partnership with the City of Kirkland and as a pilot program in Snohomish County, WM implemented a new textile collection in 2023 for apartment and condominium complexes. WM ReTRN (Recovering Textiles Right Now) carts are conveniently placed throughout properties for residents to drop off their textiles for reuse or recycling.

Programs like this allow textiles to be reused while saving residents time and energy. Other practical options include donating to local thrift stores and giving gifts to neighbors on Buy Nothing Facebook groups.

While you're dropping off your clothing donations at a thrift store, don't forget to check out what's inside. For a wide selection of everything you need for the youngest members of your family, look for consignment stores exclusively for children's clothing.

Another popular option is to find or start a local clothing bank that passes items along to neighbors. Add a few clothes to the trash while choosing new-for-you shirts and tablecloths.

For clothes that can no longer be donated, give them new life through reuse. Old clothes can be cut into cleaning rags or recycled into creative pieces such as reusable shopping bags.

Looking for another way to get involved in the green fashion movement? Think about quality over quantity. Fast fashion clothing designed for just a few washes contributes to deforestation and carbon emissions.

Instead, opt for quality clothing that will last for years. It is the most sustainable choice. If you buy online, reviews can help gauge quality and longevity. Some brands even repair damaged clothes to keep them in use.

Together we can move towards a sustainable wardrobe and a healthier planet.

Karissa Miller is WM’s Education and Outreach Manager. Find more sustainability tips on the WM website: wmnorthwest.com.





