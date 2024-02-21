Fashion
Beyonc shows off her incredible figure in a plunging white dress with a thigh-high slit as she promotes her new hair care brand Ccred
Beyonc showed off her flawless beauty in a new photo to promote her brand new hair care line.
In addition to her legendary career as a singer and actress, the 42-year-old icon is strengthening her business empire by launching her own hair brand, Cecred, on Tuesday.
The name is a pun on the word “sacred” combined with Queen Bey's famous nickname and is inspired by the artist's early memories helping at her mother Tina Knowles' hair salon.
In recently released promotional shots, Beyonc dazzled as she posed with her range of products on marble pedestals.
She wore a white dress that hugged her sensational curves and sported a plunging neckline to show off her ample cleavage.
A daringly high slit also showed off a glimpse of her toned legs, while she sported a gold necklace that read Cecred.
Demonstrating the effectiveness of her products, Beyoncé's long locks looked voluminous and shiny, styled into perfect bouncy waves.
She smoldered for the camera while sporting a bronzed palette of radiant makeup, including a slick of nude lip gloss.
Speaking about the brand, Beyonc said that it focuses on meeting the needs of textured hair and other hair types that lack strength and moisture.
Its vision is to be an “inclusive force for excellence in the hair care industry,” while celebrating hair rituals across world cultures and dispelling myths and misconceptions.
She explained: “The journey to creating Ccred has been years in the making and I'm so proud to finally be able to reveal what we've been working on.
“As a Black founder, it was important to me to focus on areas where I saw the greatest need for healthy hair care and to place scientific innovation and product performance above all else.
“Throughout my life and career, I have worn my hair in so many different ways: natural, ironed, braided, colored, weaved, wigs.
“I want everyone to have the freedom to express their hair in a way that feels good to them, so I started by creating hair and scalp health essentials.”
The products are infused with a signature Temple Oud fragrance, with a range of prices including a hydrating shampoo for 25, a deep hydrating conditioner for 31, a reconstructive treatment mask priced at 34 and a nourishing hair oil for 36.
Beyoncé collaborated with her mother Tina, 70, on the project and has spoken about her influence.
Talk to Essencemagazine on Tuesday, she said: “I saw her washing and cutting hair, transforming women, leaving them feeling really good.” Looking back, it was more than just a hair appointment, it was therapy.
“It was in his salon that I realized my dream of becoming a performer, inspired by one of his clients who happened to be an opera singer. I was captivated by his stories of a recent trip to Germany. Amazed, I remember very clearly telling my mother that I wanted to be like her client. This is my foundation.
She added: “I think as an artist, a lot of my bold experimentation with hair comes from being inspired by art and sculptures; get creative with braids; discover new techniques; and explore ways to maintain hair growth with protective styles and wigs, while still looking fabulous. It all comes from my experiences growing up in my mother's living room.
Beyoncé exclaimed: “What an honor to be able to do something so special with my mother and to be able to share it with the world. It's meaningful. She's a visionary and a brilliant woman and she's worked so hard on this brand by my side.
“Honoring the heritage and wisdom passed down from generation to generation, and blending it with science and technology, is part of this line. It was important that we borrowed a part of our past and brought it into the future.
While Tina herself echoed: “Hair has always played a very important role in our lives. Just like fashion saved our family, hair is how we make a living.
“In black culture, from the beginning: if you could do your hair, you would never be broke. I told my children. It was my mother who told me that. So it's just our legacy, and that full circle moment is incredible.
Beyoncé has been able to learn from some of the best hairstylists in the world and she realizes that hair is not a one-size-fits-all solution.
“We can wear our natural hair, straight, braids, weaves and wigs. There is power in self-expression and feeling free to present ourselves however we want, whatever hairstyle we choose, she said.
“For me, joy comes from making myself a priority and making my hair a priority. It’s really important to me to make time for the sacred rituals of self-care.
Explaining why hair culture is so deeply ingrained in who she is, Beyoncé added: “Conversations and debates in salons and barbershops create a sense of community for people who see it as a refuge in their daily lives.
“For them, it’s a place to feel beautiful, let off steam, laugh, share secrets and pass on wisdom. This is the most cohesive community gathering we have. It's so important that it's a sanctuary.
To mark the launch of Ccred, Beyoncé also launched an annual fund in partnership with her philanthropic foundation BeyGOOD.
The joint venture between the nonprofit and the hair care brand will distribute its $500,000 donation to cosmetology schools and salons each year.
In an official statement, she said the fund “celebrates the influence of professional stylists on hair health and the critical importance of advocating on behalf of the salon community.”
The Grammy Award-winning songwriter will “nurture talent, promote professionalism and support entrepreneurship within the hair industry” through her involvement.
