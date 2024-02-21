From the Field to the Track – University of South Carolina Athletics





South Carolina women's soccer sophomore Dru Drake took a break from the field to check out the New York Fashion Week runway earlier this month. Through a partnership with CLC, the nation's leading college licensing company, and IMG, a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media, 27 students from 18 universities across the country were able to participate in this unique educational experience that offers students a behind-the-scenes look at the fashion industry. Students can attend fashion shows, panel discussions, and networking opportunities with industry leaders. “I thought it would be an amazing opportunity to experience things I could never do on my own,” said Drake, who is studying retail management. When we got there, we probably walked seven miles that day! It was a truly unique opportunity. Students attended fashion shows with iconic fashion brand Badgley Mischka and top Korean designer Son Jung Wan, as well as a tour of curated fashion showrooms. They enjoyed a behind-the-scenes experience that included special access to TRESemm styling studios, an IMG model photo studio and an exploration of runway look creation. They also participated in a Q&A session with representatives from WMEFashion. We went to the show and there were so many influencers, Drake said. I saw Kelly Rutherford, who is a fashion industry icon. The show was awesome. After that, we went to the IMG and WME Fashion headquarters. We spoke with many of the professionals there, and they told us how they got to where they are today. It was cool to hear from people so high up in the industry. I would say that was my favorite part.

Drake and his classmates also spent a day with college-educated Champion, where they learned how a clothing line is developed and marketed and had the opportunity to collaborate with the store team to customize their own garment. We designed our own sweatshirts and chose the designs we wanted to wear on them, Drake said. Next, we went to Champion headquarters and got a chance to see behind the scenes of everything that happened there. I didn't know this, but Under Armor and Champion are affiliated with Hanes, so there was all this Carolina gear in there. At first I wondered: did they do this for me? As Drake continues to navigate her next two years of college and football, she's excited to get a glimpse of her career once her playing days are over. The biggest thing I got out of it was networking, Drake said. It doesn't matter what industry you work in. When you know people, that's how you get a job. Just building relationships is so important and can go a long way. That's why it was incredibly helpful to me.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gamecocksonline.com/news/2024/02/21/from-the-pitch-to-the-runway/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos