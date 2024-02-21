The Brooklyn team that made preppy fashion a streetwear staple

A group of kids from Crown Heights and Brownsville, Brooklyn, created a fashion movement in the late 1980s that continues to echo into today’s streetwear culture. The crew, known as the Lo-Lifes for their obsession with Polo Ralph Lauren clothing, would steal massive amounts of gear off the racks of department stores and mall shelves. By collecting and wearing Polo exclusively, they became walking billboards that helped give rise to the brands unlikely status as a staple of urban culture. A new autobiography from the Lo-Lifes’ founder George Rack-Lo Billips, published by Brooklyns powerHouse books and distributed by Simon & Schuster, sheds light on the origins of the movement, its influence in hip-hop and streetwear, and Billips’ journey from criminal to career counselor. As brands like Rowing Blazers and Aim Leon Dore have brought a measure of preppy style back to streetwear, Billips book chronicles the way Black youth in New York first embraced luxury clothing while subverting its traditional associations. It also documents his life’s journey from gun violence and run-ins with police to becoming the founder of a global fashion movement with chapters on four continents. Billips describes the Brooklyn of his youth in the early 1980s as being much more provincial, with close-knit communities that stuck mostly to their own neighborhoods. He says that when he moved from Crown Heights to Brownsville, he was one of the first of his friends to bring the neighborhoods together. Billips catalogs his early years by the sort of trouble he got into. He and his friends kept pigeons on their rooftops an expensive habit for a young kid and paid for it with side hustles like packing groceries and pumping gas, as well as breaking into payphones and stealing. I didn’t really care about the consequences, Billips said. It was all about survival, getting by, and not really wanting to depend on mom and pops for too much.

From “Lo-Life: The Autobiography of Rack-Lo,” By George “Rack-Lo” Billips. Courtesy of powerHouse Books

A formative experience at age 10 awakened his lifelong love of fashion. It was Easter Sunday, which Billips says his mother took very seriously. He and his brother got their first pair of Puma sneakers, Lee jeans and fresh Caesar haircuts. Coming outside on the Easter Sunday and seeing all the attention I was getting, all the compliments, it definitely sparked my interest, Billips said. Its something I carried on with me throughout my life. He and his friends started racking up clothes stealing them off the rack at department stores and mall shelves. Polo Ralph Lauren quickly became one of their favorite brands. Billips says he began wearing head-to-toe Polo at age 14.

Any major department store that sold Polo, we gave them hell.

Any major department store that sold Polo, we gave them hell, Billips said. He described a game of one-upmanship. When the brand released a new line, kids would compete to see who could be the first in the neighborhood to wear items that nobody else had. It was like a cult in Crown Heights and Brownsville, Billips said. Eventually it caught wildfire. Dallas Penn, another early Lo collector and a pioneer of the sneaker internets, describes the brand as transformative for both himself and Black culture, referring to Ralph Lauren as hip-hop culture’s greatest provider of cosplay. Sometimes I want to look like an outdoorsman, or I want to look like someone who owns a yacht and knows the difference between a stern and a bow, Penn said. Ralph Lauren provides cosplay for whatever you imagine yourself to be.

Dallas Penn, another early Lo collector, and pioneer of the sneaker internets, describes the brand as transformative for both himself and Black culture, referring to Ralph Lauren as the greatest provider of cosplay in hip-hop culture. Ryan Kailath/Gothamist