Fashion
Devon Lee Carlson wants to dress her boyfriend in Burberry FW24
MONDAY FEB. 19, 2024 8:42 p.m. LONDON.
For YouTube sensation Devon Lee Carlson, the ultimate test of a runway collection is whether your boyfriend is in your ear while models walk the runway saying:I would wear this. “When your boyfriend likes it, it’s the best criticism,” confirms our fashion director Dara. On Monday night in London, Carlson and her pal, Duke Nicholson, lived for Burberry's Fall/Winter 2024 collection, which paid homage to the great outdoors (and the kind of comfortable, wearable clothing that helps us brave them). After the show, Dara and DLC got together to talk about everything. Burberry and boyfriends.
DEVON LEE CARLSON: I'm really tempted to lie down.
DARA: It's a sleepover.
CARLSON: I was thinking about lying down and taking a picture, but I thought, is that rude?
DARA: Oh, that would be pretty chic, especially here in the middle.
CARLSON: They made it a little too comfortable.
DARA: How is life?
CARLSON: Life is beautiful.
DARA: Have you just arrived in London?
CARLSON: I arrived two days ago, but I've been so jetlagged. I slept all day, then stayed up all night. So I'm a little delusional, but I love it.
DARA: Can you tell me about your look today? What is the atmosphere like?
CARLSON: That sounds very… “Me for Burberry”. It's a pretty dress. I love the color of this. It's like butter, isn't it?
DARA: It's a GOOD coat.
CARLSON: And what I really like is it's green and yellow, and then my shoes are green and yellow.
DARA: Wait, wait, wait. We glass this shoe.
CARLSON: Oh, yeah.
DARA: What is this crazy shoe?
CARLSON: Insane, right?
DARA: Fuzzy, forget it.
CARLSON: That sounds a bit like Dr. Seuss.
DARA: Yeah. It's very Seussical.
CARLSON: Straight from Whoville.
DARA: The color palette is strong. What did you think of the show?
CARLSON: I thought it was really good. Music is always what I enjoy first. Amy Winehouse, you can't go wrong.
DARA: It was really moving, actually.
CARLSON: It was. If I was in London I would have this in my headphones and want to wear every outfit they had. Everyone had a fresh face, beautiful hair, makeup, beautiful and comfortable coats. It felt like you could be out in every one of those looks, you know?
DARA: Yeah. A truly classic British style, which I love.
CARLSON: Professional, but fun.
DARA: I couldn't wait to see it, because I feel like the last few seasons have been more colorful, more fun, more crazy. Did you have a favorite look?
CARLSON: I did. I took a photo of them.
DARA: Oh wait, I want to see.
CARLSON: I'm obsessed with these red boots, the wedges.
DARA: Oh my God! I was too busy taking in all this content that I glossed over.
CARLSON: I love this look. I just feel like I would want to wear this. This is so cute.
DARA: Yeah. I don't know if you're an obsessive model girl like that, but Agyness Deyn, Lily Donaldson, all the classic Burberry girls…
CARLSON: They were magnificent.
DARA: I was gagged.
CARLSON: I really loved it. The more I talk about it, the more I'm like, Oh my god, that was really good. My boyfriend and I were sitting next to each other and he continued, “I would wear that.”
DARA: When the boyfriend likes it, that's kind of the best criticism…
CARLSON: I know. The one that was red under the hood, I was literally like, “That’s a little friend to wear.”
DARA: Are you going to the after party?
CARLSON: I am, obviously.
DARA: When is the best time to show up to the after party?
CARLSON: Well, the afterparty is actually at my hotel, so
DARA: Oh my God. You can go up and down.
CARLSON: I never leave.
