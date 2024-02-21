Five luxury menswear trends straight from the European catwalks





The fall 2024 fashion shows in Milan and Paris were full of inspiration and motivation for men to step up their style game. As a male celebrity stylist covering European catwalks, I've seen trends come and go, but one of my favorite style pieces that loves to throw back is statement outerwear. I spotted several other themes as well, including the tie that no man really likes to wear, but does anyway. Hello to the GQ men’s editors who are bringing back the trend! The catwalks across the pond featured layers and layers of knits, the return of the slimmer suit and lambswool sweaters fit for country gentlemen. Below are my Top 5 winter wardrobe must-haves and how to style them. 1. English outerwear Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images English country outerwear arrived with swagger. A favorite came from Hermes. The relaxed feel of the jacket's cut and oversized herringbone fabric allows it to work perfectly with skinnier pants, chunky shoes, layered knits, and the bag your friend will want to steal. Shop the look: Donegal Herringbone Tweed Balmacaan, $798 at Buck mason Courtesy of Buck Mason 2. Ties Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Ties are back without all the complicated knots. They give off a nonchalant atmosphere of their first real job, but in a Prada or maybe the devil dresses like Prada. Rather than pairing the white shirt and collar with a sports jacket or suit, toss the blazer and throw on an overcoat or trench coat instead. Shop the look: Tie, $280 at Brioni Courtesy of Brioni 3. Luxury Overshirts Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Luxury overshirts look polished, but they're also easy to wear. When a little weekend comfort is needed, dress up a jacket to Zegna fashion show means combining it with dress pants, denim and your favorite sweater. Available in a variety of fabrics, this will be the must-have piece in your wardrobe. Shop the look: CPO Italian Shirt Jacket, $298 at Todd Snyder Courtesy of Todd Snyder 4. Côte d’Azur Vinaigrette WWD via Getty Images For some, French Riviera attire might be a yachting sartorial fantasy of the leisure class of the late 1940s, or it might be the favorite vibe of someone else's Clueless Rat Pack boyfriend. (Remember Christian?) Anyway, the silk suit and thinner jacket with casual pants is one of Emporio ArmaniClassic silhouettes that fit perfectly. We all need the occasional elegant reverie to find yourself on the French Riviera! Shop the look: Havana Herringbone Suit, $899 at Supply of costumes Courtesy of Suit Supply 5. Chunky knits Courtesy of Brunello Cucinelli Thick, comfortable knits are no longer for felling trees. Today's well-dressed men are elevating the lewd side of lumberjack by tucking their sweater into pants and topping off the ensemble with an overcoat and even more layers. Brunello Cucinelli is all about stylish stacking, because the designer always knows how to make a basic piece seem like nothing at all. Shop the look: Slub turtleneck sweater, $520 at Begg XCo Courtesy of Begg X Co.

