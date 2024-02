Olivia Rodrigo celebrates her 21st birthday with the Peekaboo little black evening dress

It seems like just yesterday Olivia Rodrigo got her driver's license, and now the pop singer has reached the legal drinking age. Today, the Grammy winner celebrates her 21st birthday, which she celebrated Monday night with a few of her famous friends, including Conan Gray, Finneas O'Connell and Tate McRae. Rodrigue documented the festivities on Instagram, with photos from the celebration that showcased her peek-a-boo party dress. For the event, the Vampire singer sported a plunging little black halter-style dress held together by thin, dazzling belts wrapped around her waist. The bikini-like top was formed from two loops of gathered fabric, woven through a leather strap draped across the songwriter's neck. The skirt of the dress featured long side slits, which made the sheer look even cheekier. Olivia Rodrigo/Instagram//Instagram THE High School Musical: The Musical: The Series alum paired the birthday dress with matching stilettos featuring a dramatic flared heel. And to coordinate with the sparkling straps on her torso, Rodrigo accessorized with diamond-encrusted silver hoop earrings and sterling silver rings, which were seen up close in the first snap of her slideshow. In her caption, the singer comically wrote: Today is my last day where I can drink underage (hypothetically)!!!! (If you don't know: the lyrics to Rodrigos' song Making the Bed about getting drunk in a clubwent viral last fall, when fans realized she wasn't old enough to drink at the time.) Other snaps in the slideshow saw Rodrigo hugging his friends and cutting slices of a lavender cake. Here's another elegant trip around the sun, Olivia. Joel is the editorial and social media assistant for HarpersBAZAAR.com, where he covers all things celebrity news. When he steps away from the keyboard, you can probably find him singing out of tune at concerts, rummaging through thrift stores for loud wardrobe items, or browsing bookstores for the next big one gay romance novel.

