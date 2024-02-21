First Look: Tyler, the Creator x Pharrells Capsule Collection Louis Vuitton





At Louis Vuitton Mens, Pharrell Williams delivers hit after hit. And his next surefire hit features the hottest collaborator in fashion, music and just about everything else: Tyler, the Designer, whom he tapped to design a standalone collection for the French house. The capsule will be released globally on March 21. Pharrell and Tyler have worked together for years; Pharrell's voice and sonic fingerprints can be heard throughout Tyler's discography, and Tyler recently contributed a verse to Pharrell's 2022 single Cash In Cash Out. But the collection (officially dubbed Louis Vuitton Spring 2024 Mens Capsule by Tyler, The Creator) marks their first full-fledged fashion project together. Tyler has been my close friend and collaborator for years and we have always been in touch about music and design, Pharrell said in an email. This collaboration is unique to Louis Vuitton as it is a natural extension of our LVERS philosophy, drawing on our network of incredible artists and creatives. There are so many Tyler-specific elements incorporated into these pieces and it's been inspiring to see him perfect his craft and collaborate with him for this spring collection. Courtesy of Louis Vuitton French luxury tends to have a certain heavy solemnity, and the capsule is a testament to what Pharrell did so effortlessly in the home, which was to make it lively and inviting, as if he had made blow the doors and there was a big party inside. (He also made us feel my God! very American.) Pharrell is incredibly gifted at many things, but deep down he is a wonderful artist. So when Pharrell invited him, Tyler knew he had to monopolize the mic. He also began by taking advantage of the opportunity to join a very short list of artists and designers who have reworked the emblematic Louis Vuitton monogram by drawing his own by hand. Dubbed Craggy Monogram, Tylers rendition is done in sugary tones of vanilla, chocolate, and pastel. (He is previously quoted The wavy monogram also includes doodles of her beloved Airedale Terriers and is spread across a brown puffer jacket, a creamy windbreaker, a tailored short suit and a host of accessories. Tyler is obsessed with hard-sided luggage, remember when he showed up to the Grammys in hunter mode? and he designed an entire decor for LV, including a Courrier Lozine 110 trunk of 68,000 copies, the largest LV brand, which the artist will surely add to his extensive personal collection travel suitcases.

