



Gifts were overloaded Sunday afternoon at the Ultra Club in CITYPARK.

ST. LOUIS Gifts were overloaded Sunday afternoon at the Ultra Club in CITYPARK. It was three days before St. Louis CITY SC took on Houston Dynamo FC to kick off their 2024 season through the CONCACAF Champions Cup. The super-stylish crowd wasn't gathered for a team rally, although there was plenty of team spirit in the building. The indoor event space was filled with fashionistas eager for a runway experience demonstrating how men's style and St. Louis football fandom intersected through the culminating event of Gent Mens Fashion Week. The CITYPARK show, created and produced by Dwight Carter, CEO of Brainchild Next, was also one of 10 major style events to commemorate the tenth anniversary of the Saint Louis Fashion Fund. Carter is a board member of the Saint Louis Fashion Fund. He is also part of the St. Louis CITY SC family, responsible for teaching the fundamentals of the sport to the next generation. Dwight is the perfect example of the intersection between fashion and sports, said Fox 2 sports anchor Daniel Esteve, who served as emcee for the event. He is a true coach of the St. Louis City Futures team, responsible for bringing high-level soccer to some of the youth in the St. Louis area. Combining performance and aesthetics to redefine the boundaries of sport and fashion, professional athletes around the world are driving many fashion and football trends, said Lee Broughton, chief brand architect and member of the St. Louis CITY SC ownership group. Photos of our players dressed in some of their favorite outfits are some of the most popular posts on team social media. Of the seven creators, two were St. Louis City SC players. His teammates Sam Adeniran and Aziel Jackson walked the runway as models, but they also showcased their respective brands. Jacksons First Move presented unique streetwear. Adenirans VAPS dynasty clothing ranged from casual looks to traditional African clothing. It's been a great journey. I love showing off my clothes to all my teammates and all the fans. They are still very supportive of it, Adeniran said. It’s also great to show off my Nigerian heritage. Lukas Rice, Rocket Supernova, The Normal Brand, Ying Ying Ying, Paulie Gibson and Stuart Trevor presented a wide range of looks showcasing the diversity and boldness found in menswear, which often takes a back seat to compared to women's fashion when it comes to the runway. This collection is called Solaris Inferno, said Rocket Supernova, who operates professionally under its brand name. It is a very high vibrational fire energy, as if they have just moved away from the sun. Her pieces included bold mixes of distressed black denim and bright orange that looked like erupting lava. You know how they say: If you can't stand the heat, get out of the kitchen? Well, they were in the kitchen, Rocket Supernova said. They live in the kitchen, and now they come out for all of you. Alongside the runway veterans were famous models such as Five On Your Side anchor René Knott and KMOV-TV anchor Maurice Drummond. Board members from the St. Louis CITY SC organization also participated, including senior management, players and youth members of St. Louis CITY Futures. The show was top notch. One of the most memorable moments was when hip hop artist Mvstermind, who is also the Director of Music Experience for St. Louis CITY SC, performed live during Ying Ying Ying's presentation of his last line. If there was one note for next year, it would be to incorporate designs that nod to traditional suits and formal wear. Paulie Gibson demonstrated the greatest diversity in the looks he offered in terms of color, structure, fabric and texture. I just tried to create something light, fun and full of color, Gibson said. British designer Stuart Trevor, co-founder of London-based international fashion retailer AllSaints, closed the show with the U.S. premiere of his sustainable fashion. He entered the sustainable fashion arena five years ago after learning of the shocking statistics surrounding fashion waste. There are piles of clothing the height of Mount Everest ending up in landfills every seven minutes, Trevor said. They can see it from satellites in space as they fill up in places like Africa, Chile and Indonesia. The Trevors brand takes existing garments and remixes them with restructuring, embroidery, painting, sewing on patches and other accessories. We take other people's trash and create walking works of art, Trevor said. As Carter took a final bow, he proclaimed that Ghent would be the premier men's fashion week and reminded the audience that it is imperative to buy from local brands if St. Louis is to regain its reputation as a mecca of fashion. I always say fashion designers are the foundation of our industry, Carter said. Without designers, we wouldn't have an industry. If we don't support them, there's no business. If we don't help them start their businesses, there will be no jobs. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

