Why the fashion industry's commitment to diversity feels like fashion

In February, Econ Extra Crédit monitors“The invisible beauty”a documentary portrait of activist Bethann Hardison, focusing on her fight to improve the working conditions of black models.

Fashion is fickle. Sadly, so is the industry's commitment to diversity.

Activist and model Bethann Hardison has seen this during her long career. She created a successful modeling agency in the 1980s and 1990s, inspiring more labels to hire black models for their shows and campaigns, and to place more people of color in magazines.

Fashion historian and brand consultant Shelby Ivey Christie Marketplace Morning Report joined host David Brancaccio to discuss the industry's continued inconsistencies when it comes to diversity and representation, not just on runways or magazine covers, but also in boardrooms and editorial departments.

Subscribers to our "Econ Extra Crédit" newsletter I had access to a version of this interview earlier this week. The following is an edited transcript of their conversation.

David Brancaccio: Things become fashionable, they go out of fashion. Alas, commitment to diversity seems to be one of those things. From your perspective, this is embraced for a season or two and then disappears?

Shelby Ivey Christie: Certainly. As a historian of fashion costume, much of my work focuses on examining fashion through the lens of race, class, and culture, and how all of these things intersect with fashion. I think when we look at the state of diversity and fashion, it seems to be very fashion driven. You know, we saw all the black squares go up in solidarity in 2020. And then we see here that many DEI roles are being eliminated from organizations. We are seeing that the fashion shows are returning to very slim silhouettes. We still haven't seen many plus size variations on the runways. We return to very white, fine blond hair, with blue eyes, the archetype of fashion. And even beyond these boardrooms, these organizations, we still don't see diversity, do we? We're seeing creative directors post their teams, you know, celebratory post at the end of an amazing show and we're seeing all-white teams. So it's on both ends of the spectrum. It's in the pages, on the catwalks, in the visual productions of fashion, but it's also in the meeting rooms, in the organizations, in the fashion business. We don't see the diversity.

Brancaccio: And your answer contains an important reminder that diversity also encompasses, it can be race, size, characteristics. I mean, there are all kinds of ways to think about diversity in any industry, but also in fashion.

Christie: Correct. You got it right, you named it correctly. Diversity covers many different things. Although you mentioned functionalism, right? Hair texture. Colorism is another challenge we face in fashion, isn't it? Is there representation of the darker end of the skin tone spectrum, frizzier hair texture, and who has a say in the visual production of the show and what ultimately determines trends , like you said ? Maybe there's a bit of diversity in body types now, because I feel like female role models. Not enough. But on the men's side, we still see this YSL, very thin cigarette, you know, kind of fashion approach and look. This diversity can be very polarized within fashion. We might see it show up in women's clothing, but maybe not in men's clothing. And then now we're moving away from genre. So how can we also account for diversity in fluid space?

Brancaccio: This feeling that you have about the current situation of the industry, you have seen it reflected, for example, in what you see during fashion week, reinforces the views that you have just shared?

Christie: So designers who are diverse themselves, whether it's ethnically or racially, we see them really driving diversity. Creators like Edvin Thompson at Theophiliohe is a Jamaican immigrant; the head of design at Luar [Raul Lopez], who was at Hood By Air. We see a lot of these designers driving change and innovation when it comes to diversity, in my opinion. But what we don't see is the legacy of, you know, white houses with white creative directors, white design leaders who are really driving diversity. It can’t always be the diverse group of people who lead progress. We need this to spread across the industry and for everyone to appreciate it. Marc Jacobs may be doing a relatively good job. But apart from that, I have the impression that it is people of color, creators of color who are really at the origin of this diversity.

Brancaccio: We invited our audience to watch this truly autobiographical documentary this month, “Invisible Beauty,” about of course Bethann Hardison. There are accounts in this film of people accepting as an article of faith that if you put black models on the cover of a magazine it won't sell, which of course has been disproven time and time again.

Christie: Yes, it's shocking to hear, you know, 40, 50, 60 years later, that these are still some of the challenges that we face. Even this comment implies that whiteness is the norm and everything else is the other, right? And so that attitude in the industry, I think, is still very prevalent. Usher was just on the cover of Vogue, And there was a woman next to hima white woman and similar with Cover of LeBron James. Even sometimes where there is a Black person, there has to be a White person to counter, even if he has absolutely nothing to add to the context, to add to the editorial. You know, these are things that still happen.

Brancaccio: Yeah, it's Vogue for January 17th. It's here. We have these lovely young kids playing football. There is Usher holding one of the young footballers on his shoulder, and there is a big football. And then, from who knows where, comes a smartly dressed white model and you don't know exactly why she's there.

Christie: Not to take anything away from the model, she's gorgeous and talented, but in the context of Usher's celebration of his upcoming Super Bowl performance, he's a legend and icon in his own right. He's been, you know, a talent for 30 years and produces great work. Why is this person in this picture? Why, when it comes to black talent or talent of color, there has to be a white proxy to seemingly give credibility or make it more palatable or whatever the behind-the-scenes conversation is about marketability, profitability? And as I mentioned, LeBron James had similar coverage, which received a lot of negative reactions, perhaps resembling King Kong. He also had a white female celebrity alongside him. And once again, this calls into question: why can't these talents be autonomous? They are megatalents, award-winning talents, generational talents.

Brancaccio: I gather from your answer that what you perhaps cannot prove, but suspect, is that someone in the fashion industry, someone making choices at Vogue, may have be thought, “Well, you need to put a white person on the cover.”

Christie: Yeah, and it goes a level deeper than that. So sometimes it's the nuance that not only is it just the Vogue editorial team, but you're also responding to the sales team and the editor of the brands in this photo, don't is this not ? What are they wearing? This can be linked to advertising, or to the brand. What advertisements are there in this book? And then you could also serve these brands, right? Depending on what they wear. You know, what is style, brands? And if they're spending a lot of money on advertising somewhere, they want to have a say. I don't know if that's the case in this picture, but it's within the industry, right? If you place an ad, that brand might have said that about the other content going on because their product is placed in that image, and so they might have a say as well. It's also important who is at these tables, isn't it? Who is in these rooms and these decision makers on the brand side as well.

