My daughter was just disciplined for violating the dress code. His response wasn't great.

Dear care and feeding,

My daughter Anna is in her second year in high school. One of her best friends since middle school is Olivia, the daughter of the dean of discipline at their school. Olivia's father had an affair with another member of the school staff. This was discovered when poor Olivia met them and her mother filed for divorce. Olivia is visibly devastated and furious with her father.

Twice since all this came out, Anna has gotten in trouble for minor things at school (three unexcused tardies to class, not fully adhering to the school uniform of a school polo shirt, khakis and a belt), and then when Olivia Dad met with her to impose a minor consequence, she made things worse by talking back to him and making digs at him about the affair. The first time, she said, “Oh, you're the type to talk about what people should do,” which changed her lunch detention to after-school detention. The second time, as she was leaving her office, she muttered loudly that he was talking to me about my pants when he couldn't keep them in his pants.

This got him suspended from school for a day and the vice principal called me to talk about his behavior. (That's when I found out about the first incident.) She's never had any problems at school before, beyond occasional tardiness or dress code violations.

When I talked to her, at first she tried to pretend that she didn't want him to hear the pants remark, but I called BS on it. She said that Olivia's father deserved it, that she had lost all respect for him and that he should be grateful that Olivia only told her closest friends about what he had done instead of speaking to the whole school. I explained that sometimes we don't respect an authority figure, the boss who is a lazy jerk, the cop with a chip on his shoulder, but we still need to treat them with respect, if only to our own good. I also pointed out that football season is coming up and if she continues to do things like this she could lose her eligibility to play. Anna was not convinced and went up to her room in anger.

I talked to Anna's dad about it (we're divorced but amicably at this point, and we have a great co-parenting relationship). We both agreed not to punish her further beyond school punishments this time because it's a really difficult situation for a child. I think we need to tell her that if she continues this, there will be escalating consequences at home, no matter where she is. He thinks we should talk to the principal and request that another administrator handle any future disciplinary matters involving Anna. He says it's the man's fault that some of the sophomore class has no respect for him. My concern is that this would essentially reward the behavior. I understand how difficult this situation is for her and I'm upset about her, but I would prefer that she learns to keep her cool even when it's really difficult.

How should we proceed here?

What a mess

Dear, what a waste,

I understand and respect the deep loyalty Anna must have for Olivia to be so angry with her father. I agree that Anna will need to learn to control herself when she needs to, to deploy her burns more judiciously, and not make the situation worse for herself or her friends just because she's angry. That said, she's not an adult; she is 15 years old. She is still developing impulse control. Questioning authority, including which authority figures deserve respect, is not only understandable, it is an essential part of learning to think for oneself and form one's own opinions. She's probably never had to deal with an awkward situation like this with an authority figure unrelated to her before. Maybe it's not realistic to expect her to handle this situation like an adult would, or to understand the value of diplomacy when she's upset and worried about her friend?

Given their personal history, I don't think it's the worst idea to try to limit his 1:1s with his friend's dad, at least for a little while (I can't imagine he's looking forward to to see her again either). I don't really see any harm in asking if anyone other than Olivia's father could be the first line of discipline for her at school? This does not absolve Anna of responsibility for her past or future behavior, nor does it mean that she cannot learn to control her remarks, sometimes she can and she will. I guess I just don't see this as an either/or situation, where your daughter has to experience maximum discomfort, awkwardness, and anger with her friend's father in her educational setting, or else she won't learn never self-control.

I also think it's worth pointing out to Anna that, regardless of what Olivia's father thinks, feels, or does, the things she says may well cause Olivia more pain and embarrassment. -even if they went out. There's a reason, after all, why Olivia didn't tell the whole school about it; Presumably, she doesn't want everyone to know about her family's affairs. There are many other ways Anna can be a good friend who supports you in difficult times.

Nicole

