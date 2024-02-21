10 Philadelphia Fashion Designers to Watch in 2024

Philadelphia's fashion scene is experiencing a renaissance. Our designers sell sneakers at Neiman Marcus, create pop-up stores and launch their first collections on the runways of New York and Philadelphia.

Early next month, Philly Fashion Week founders Kevin Parker and Kerry Scott will open a permanent 5,800-square-foot specialty boutique selling exclusively clothes from Philadelphia designers. Maison Philly Fashion Week will take place in the Fashion Districts mezzanine, with 31 designers. A manufacturing plant, comprising eight ssewing machines and cutting tables will also be nestled in the back of the store, providing Philadelphia's emerging designers who are members of Maison Philly Fashion Week access to small series manufacturing. How can you grow a sustainable clothing design business without a place nearby to make them?

“It’s an exciting time for Philadelphia fashion designers,” Parker said. We've been trying to provide more support to our style community for years. Our dreams really do come true.

Philadelphia Fashion Weeks The 19th season takes place at the Fashion District and Live! Casino & Hotel from Wednesday February 21 to Sunday February 25. Check out 10 of the region's women's, men's and accessories designers who are making waves (and sales) on Instagram, in specialty stores and among the rich and famous.

Project Runway All Star alumnus Prajj Oscar Jean-Baptiste introduced gender-neutral streetwear to his Prajj Oscar 2024 line, a departure from his elaborate special occasion dresses. This collection, Revolti, the Greek word for revolution, is a nod to the Haitian Revolution of 1804 and the recent construction of a canal on the Massacre River, a body of water that Haiti shares with the Dominican Republic . The trade generated by the new canal will potentially boost Haiti's economy, bringing much-needed jobs and progress to John the Baptist's beloved homeland. Revolti mixes camouflage and unique floral prints with black joggers, tennis skirts, wide-leg pants and sheer sheath dresses. Couture pieces are sold to order, but Jean-Baptiste offers a selection of ready-to-wear collections with prices ranging from $65 for a pair of slides to $3,750 for a long origami down jacket.

We wanted to have something for our special occasion customers to pick up their kids from soccer practice, Jean-Baptiste said. But we also wanted something she could wear at her wedding. Jean-Baptiste, who has just shown at New York Fashion Week, will present his collection on Sunday in Philadelphia.

https://www.prajjeoscar.com/fr, @praje_oscar[email protected], 347-770-0379, 1400 North American Street, Suite 106,

Music and handbags go well together. Enter former Philadelphia publicist Laura Price's line of recycled handbags, RemixedbyLP. Price, 42, takes vintage designer handbags and layers old-school icons, from Elvis Presley to Janet Jackson, on them through a decoupage process. The Wildwood Crest-based designer collaborates with Philadelphia rappers Schoolly D and DJ Too Tuff of the legendary Tuff Crew. Prices range from $150 to $600 and each pouch is one of a kind. Don't know what to do with this classic Louis Vuitton or Coach? Ask Price to remix it.

https://remixedbylp.bigcartel.com/products, @remixedbylp609-435-5206, [email protected],

The high-end Darrell Alstons Bungee Obleceni sneakers were popular with stars like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Ludacris and Nick Cannon, and sold at Footlocker and Neiman Marcus. This year, the Philadelphia-based designer is expanding his luxury brand to Philadelphia sports teams. He launched Bungee USA last fall with kelly green jerseys, sweatshirts and sneakers, a nod to the Eagles. The $250 cashmere and wool green jerseys were so successful that he will release a collection of vintage-style red shirts and jerseys in honor of the Phillies. Featured items include a fitted button-down honoring Phillies third baseman Mike Schmidt and a striped jersey showing his love for left-handed pitcher Steve Carlton. Alston's unconventional journey from inmate to fashion entrepreneur will be at the center of a VH1 My real crime History episode, broadcast Tuesday March 5 at 9 p.m.

bungeeusa.com, @bungeebrand, [email protected], by appointment only: 2930, rue Jasper, suite 204, Jasper Studios,

Mechanic Steve Akins started sewing to make Halloween costumes for his children more than 20 years ago. Today, the Chester-based designers' Paragon Charisma line offers blue-collar jeans and overalls made from selvage denim. Akins makes loose-fitting jeans, varsity jackets and Paragon Charisma tracksuits in a 1,200-square-foot studio on Singer sewing machines that he purchased a few years ago during the sale of Woolrich factory assets . He's planning a series of intimate pop-ups in local stores this year. Paragon Charisma isn't cheap, priced at more than $500 for a pair of jeans and $1,000 for a varsity jacket, but Akins hopes customers will appreciate the attention to detail and American manufacturing.

paragoncharisma.com, @paragoncharisma, [email protected],

When Beyonc Knowles subtly announced the news during Super Bowl LVIII, she was recording a country western album and began wearing a mix of wide-brimmed fedoras and open-crowned hats to promote her new cowgirl style, the Rasheda Hall-Clark's heart jumped a little. Business is about to boom! A funeral director by day and milliner by night, she began her hat journey over a decade ago, inspired by Alicia Keys' toppers. During the pandemic, Hall-Clark turned her passion into a business, with prices ranging from $130 to $575. Made from wool, felt, beaver and rabbit, SheWorkz hats have been included in the red carpet looks of actress Garcelle Beauvais, rapper Jim Jones and actor Jabari Banks, among others. Hall-Clark recently opened a showroom in Sherman Mills and is looking for its collection to hit the runway at Philadelphia Fashion Week this weekend.

www.sheworkzboutique.com,@sheworkz.tpmc[email protected], 484-430-1736, by appointment only: 3502 Scotts Lane, Building 16, Suite, 212F, Sherman Mills,

After 10 years in the trench coat game, American Trenchs owner Jacob Hurwitz has rebuilt his classic raincoat model, designing a new fit that's neither too thin nor too bulbous. The American trench, roomier but still traditional, is available online and in the brand's new specialty boutique in Ardmore. The coat is available in a basic waxed cotton for $598 and a sleek airy cotton for $849. Also this spring, look for a hoodie collaboration between American Trench and sportswear brand Norristown. Curvatureand a collection of classic men's coats in navy and herringbone.

www.americantrench.com, @americantrench[email protected], 484-413-2170, 15 E. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore,

Hamid Holloman outfitted Freeway, Malcolm Jenkins and the Wu-Tang Clan from his Kensington studio. But has he ever dressed Method Man? He's the main one, Holloman said, happily explaining how he dressed Clifford Method Man Smith in cargo pants and vests from his eponymous men's clothing line on several occasions. Hollomans' collection is a modern take on classic Islamic clothing for men, featuring tunics and pants in denim, wool and printed fabrics that he often fashions into patchwork designs. It also specializes in classic hoodies and baggy jeans. Prices range from $80 for a hoodie to $825 for a lambskin bomber jacket.

hamidholloman.com, @hamid_holloman, [email protected],267-670-5551, by appointment only: 2930 rue Jasper, suite 405,

It is the triangular strap that makes the Jurgi handbag special. Whether it's on a clutch or a tote, it's my special ingredient that elevates my bags, said Rittenhouse Square-based handbag designer Jurgita Stahlecker, founder of Jurgi Handbags. Stahlecker worked for a Turkish accessories brand before moving to Philadelphia in 2019 and becoming closer to the fashion world, including the designer. Bela Shehu And Colleen Wyse, founder of the Philadelphia Trunk Show. She launched Jurgi in 2021. The Lili bag, a square bag with a small handle that gives a Jackie Kennedy vibe, starts at $230 and is the brand's best-seller. (The pink version was especially popular with the Barbiecore box set.) Amazon Primes star Rachel Blanchard The summer I became prettyYes, wore it for the season 2 premiere. Stahlecker introduces a new beach bag and tennis bag for the fashionable pickleball team.

jurigibrand.com, @jurgi.brand, [email protected],267-593-9915,

There are pieces in Atelier H that a girl doesn't know she needs until she sees them: belted kimono-style dresses; wide silk pants; knee-length dresses with bell sleeves, ruffled hems and pockets, all in bright and unique prints in polyester satin. It's not a runway collection, it's a practical collection, said designer Himanthi Wanninayake, founder of Bryn Mawr-based Atelier H. Its high-end bohemian chic meets the West. Wanninayake, who moved to the United States from Sri Lanka more than 20 years ago to study fashion, sells clothing in sizes XS to XL. Items range from $150 for a blouse to $350 for a dress. Some pieces feature fitted busts, while others are more drapey for women who desire a more modest look. Wanninayake will present her collection this weekend at Philadelphia Fashion Week.

https://www.himanthi.com, @atelier.h.usa[email protected],

Elegant, sexy and timeless: that's how Dominican Republic-born designer Jeanette Limas describes her collection of easy-to-wear jersey dresses that offer Norma Kamali the comfort and seduction of Versace. Limas, who worked for Urban Zen Donna Karan after attending Parsons School of Design, placed fourth at the Amazon Primes. Make the cut. She is finishing her second year of residency at Philadelphia Fashion Incubator and is in talks with women's specialty stores in Philadelphia to stock her collection, which ranges in price from $275 for a blouse to $1,300 for an evening dress. Limas plans to debut her spring 2025 collection at New York Fashion Week in September, but before that, she's bringing back her shirting collection, with a focus on the crisp white shirt this spring.

https://www.jeanettelimas.com/, Jeanette Limas[email protected],