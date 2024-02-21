Tailgate Fashion Highlights – The Villanovan

Start creating fashionable tailgate outfits in preparation for the next Wells Fargo season.

As the beloved Villanova basketball games hosted at Wells Fargo Stadium come to a close for the season, we can take some time to reflect on the most important part of game days: the tailgate outfits.

Let's be honest. Half the stress we experience before the ride to Wells Fargo comes from deliberating over what to wear. We all want to be unique, stylish and spirited, while dressing to adapt to hours spent on our feet and sometimes brutal temperatures.

Let’s discuss some of the highlights from this season, shall we?

Denim-on-Denim: There has been endless controversy over this look over the past year. Personally, I love the Canadian Tuxedo trend, denim on denim. Especially when our school colors are blue and white, the outfit has immense potential. Mid wash jeans with a matching, slightly oversized denim jacket was a winning look this season. Add a pair of black sunglasses and white samba sneakers and you're ready for the game.

Bomber Jacket: Specifically, bomber jackets with an embroidered Villanova on the back are very popular. I'm a big fan of these jackets that elevate any outfit, adding a chic, athletic touch. These basic parts are hard to find, however. The best place to look is our own bookstore. Vintage bomber jackets are always an incredible bargain if you're lucky enough to find one at your local thrift store.

Fuzzy Earmuffs: Earmuffs were a fan favorite this season. Even though earmuffs have never been a wardrobe staple, when the temperature drops to freezing, we reach for anything. This season, tailgate attendees made them look superior. My preference was a simple pair of white, fuzzy earmuffs that could go with any outfit and also served as practical housing depending on the weather.

Tiny Black Sunglasses: There are a wide variety of sunglasses to choose from to elevate a basic outfit, but one pair stands out above the rest: tiny black sunglasses. Even though most of the tailgates were after sunset, I never missed an opportunity to compliment someone with a cute pair of sunglasses. They are still an obstacle and are clearly non-negotiable. Immediately browsing the web after my first Wells Fargo game, I found my favorite pair on the Princess Pollys online store: the Creeper Tortoiseshell Sunglasses. Run, don't walk.

Basic Minimalist Headband: This trend doesn't get enough recognition for the power it holds today. A minimalist favorite that took over the runways in the 90s with a touch of French fashion and is coming back with intensity. This classic headwear will never go out of style. One can get these wardrobe essentials anywhere at a reasonable price. My favorite online order is simply through Amazon.

Villanova Wool Sweater: Honestly, at first I thought a white or blue sweater with Villanova stitched across the chest was too cheesy and old fashioned to wear to any game. Despite my previous perception, I have come to love this piece. I was obsessed with a white, slightly oversized wool sweater with blue letters that perfectly matched our school colors. Where to find this? Etsy is your best option.

Faux Leather Sherpa Motorcycle Jacket: Smooth on the outside, furry on the inside. Not only looks cute, but also very practical for a late night game when the temperature drops below 30 degrees. This is a wardrobe essential and an ideal combination for outdoor tailgates. It is warm, durable and comfortable. Wear it with a long-sleeved basic, a pair of baggy jeans and platform boots. Trust me, people will be asking you all night where your sherpa is from.

Dr. Marten Smooth Leather Chelsea Boots: People have been raving about Dr. Marten boots for years now, and I really can't blame them. A versatile and timeless shoe that will be a staple in everyone's wardrobe for the foreseeable future. My current favorite is the Platform Chelsea Boots. These smooth leather ankle boots will have you walking with confidence. You can find these vital boots in several stores. I recommend Marc Fisher and Steve Madden, in addition to the classic Dr. Marten brand.

Ultimately, a good outfit is what gives the exceptional confidence needed every step of a game day against Villanova. Choose a look that lets you strut through the tailgate, grab your chicken fingers and Zilly fries and finally sit back to cheer on the Wildcats. From a simple white headband for a sophisticated yet stylish appearance to a bold head-to-toe denim look, Wells Fargo tailgate attendees are ready for the runway.

Wells Fargo's tailgates closing can only mean one thing: It's time to start thinking about next year's looks. I would like to congratulate our Wildcats on a successful campaign, and I'm not talking about the basketball team. While there were certainly memorable wins over Providence and Seton Hall, the most important wins were the consistently stunning outfits produced by us non-athlete Wildcats. I'm sure next season will be the same, and I know I'm not the only one eagerly waiting to see what popular trends will be featured. Or a parking lot.