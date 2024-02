PHOTOS FROM MILAN FASHION WEEK: Fendi and Marras wrap women in protective clothing for next winter

MILAN– An anti-fur protester crashed the Fendi show on Wednesday, the first day of Milan Fashion Week, devoted mainly to previews of women's clothing for fall/winter 2024-25. A PETA activist jumped into the model's finale holding up a sign reading Animals Are Not Clothing, before being whisked away by security. The animal rights group is pressuring Fendi to join other global fashion brands that have agreed to use synthetic alternatives to real fur. Fendi was born almost a century ago as a fur and leather store in Rome, and fur remains an essential part of the brand's DNA, even if it has been a little less present in its shows these days. last years. Some highlights from Wednesday's shows: Kim Jones created utilitarian looks in a dark palette for Fendi's upcoming cold season, with a touch of originality. Outerwear was sculpted with large sleeves and arched lines, made comfortable by layered criss-cross knits while fishermen knit cardigan scarves or shawls, sometimes anchored by sleeves. Suggesting a carefree attitude, ribbed bodysuits were untucked with leather pants and a shearling jacket. One-shoulder knits protect against global warming, paired with shiny leather skirts and boots. Jones said the collection was meant to marry 1980s British subculture with the Roman style embodied by Silvia Venturini Fendi, the brand's menswear and accessories designer, who wore a very chic utility suit during their meeting. “It fundamentally shaped my view of Fendi,” Jones said. “It's the way a woman dresses to have something substantial to do. And she can have fun while doing it. Sardinian-born Italian designer Antonio Marras doesn't just create a new collection every season. It creates entirely new worlds. Marras celebrated Sardinia's heroine, the medieval princess Eleonor of Arborea, by interacting with her falconer who was the backdrop of the show collection: Eleonor, in an embroidered cape over an empire-waist dress. The falconer in a kilt, intarsia sweater and big hiking shoes. Models emerged from the ruins of an observatory overgrown with vines, as if from another world or emerging from hibernation. They were wrapped in protective capes, crocheted helmets and corsets as armor. Argyle knits were made with silver hardware, as if it were armor; the jackets featured big moves covering the shorts. A huge white helmet with a hatch covering the face gave drama to a trailing sheer chiffon dress with leaf prints. The collection featured a mix of wispy florals and sturdy checks and tartans. Unfinished or deconstructed garments with loose threads or spiky beads give the collection an organic feel, as if the wearer can blend into the natural world. The motif of the collection was a broken heart, appearing on tights and socks, or in the form of handbags. Tradition has it that Eleanor, after unifying Sardinia, died of the plague, which, according to Marras, forced her to abandon her beloved falconer.

