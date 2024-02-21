Pharrell calls on Tyler, the designer to design the Louis Vuitton collection





Tyler, the Creator has long admired Pharrell and what he has been able to accomplish in the music world as well as the fashion world. Tyler himself has been designing clothing for over a decade through his brand Golf Wang, and Skateboard P is giving him the opportunity of a lifetime. Explore See the latest videos, graphics and news See the latest videos, graphics and news Pharrell, menswear creative director at Louis Vuitton, tapped his “Cash In, Cash Out” collaborator to design a capsule collection for the iconic French fashion house. “Tyler has been my close friend and collaborator for years and we have always been in touch over music and design,” Pharrell said. GQ. “This collaboration is unique to Louis Vuitton as it is a natural extension of our LVERS philosophy, drawing on our network of incredible artists and creatives. There are so many Tyler-specific elements incorporated into these pieces and it's been inspiring to see him perfect his craft and collaborate with him for this spring collection. GQ I got my first glimpse of the colorful clothing created by Tyler, the Creator. The pieces will be available on March 21 as part of the LV Spring 2024 collection. Dubbed “Craggy Monogram,” the chic capsule features a range of items that Tyler himself would wear, whether it's a sky blue knitted V-neck cardigan, pastel shoes or Bermuda shorts. “My main goal was to create things that I would wear all the time,” he said. GQ. “I dress the same way for a meeting as I do for a show or a trip to the grocery store, so drawing the monogram by hand seemed like the perfect balance.” Tyler has a keen eye for accessories and he didn't hesitate to make his LV debut. There's a bowl of cereal to collect, as well as a leather golf bag with a Damier towel and club head covers for those hitting the links. The Grammy-winning rapper, who has an affinity for trunks and has one of the rarest luggage collections of any celebrity, built on that by designing a full set of trunks, including the largest from the fashion house with the Courrier Lozine 110, which retails for a staggering €68,000, or approximately $73,560. There's even a room equipped with a chess set for those willing to sit down for a game anytime, anywhere. “The chessboard is one of the greatest things I’ve done and it’s definitely my favorite item in the collection,” Tyler added. GQ. “It was great working with the team – it felt a bit like Big with Tom Hanks. P always left an open door for me, but I still can't believe it. Find more photos from Tyler, the designer's Louis Vuitton collection – which will be available next month – below.

