Pharrell and Tyler, the Creator Unveil New Louis Vuitton Collection – Robb Report





Louis Vuitton's latest collaboration could be mistaken for a Coachella range. Pharrell Williams and Tyler, the Creator are teaming up to create a men's capsule collection for the French fashion house. Williams, who was named men's creative director at LV last February, has built a community of LVERS (read: artists and creatives) to help him keep designs fresh and exciting. Tyler was an obvious hire. The two rappers have worked together for years and both have a knack for fashion-forward outfits. (Tyler also teamed up with LV to compose the soundtrack for its fall/winter 2022 men's show.) The standalone spring collection combines LV's iconic craftsmanship with Tyler's preppy style and Pharrell's brilliantly idiosyncratic tastes. “There are so many Tyler-specific elements incorporated into these pieces and it’s been inspiring to watch him perfect his craft and collaborate with him for this spring collection,” Pharrell said in a statement. The cornerstone of the capsule is the new Craggy Monogram, aka Tyler's hand-drawn version of the house's famous monogram from 1896. “My main goal was to create things that I would wear all the time,” Tyler explained . “I dress the same way for a meeting as I do for a show or a trip to the grocery store, so drawing the monogram by hand seemed like the perfect balance.” Tyler's favorite piece is the limited edition Courrier Lozine 110 trunk. Louis Vuitton The line also highlights pastel hues and liquefied textures that one might encounter in a pastry shop. (Tyler reportedly has a sweet tooth.) It includes a chocolate puffer jacket, a vanilla windbreaker, a cream raincoat and a strawberry jacquard vest, for example. Daisies and Airedale Terriers were also incorporated into some pieces, in homage to Tyler's fondness for flowers. Reflecting the hip-hop heavyweight's wardrobe, the line includes varsity knits, preppy bombers, dandy shirts and classic chinos. It also includes golf-inspired pieces adorned with Damier and a Courrier Lozine 110 trunk featuring the Craggy monogram. Priced at approximately $73,500 (€68,000), the special edition trunk is the most expensive piece in the collection. This isn't really surprising given Tyler's love of luxury luggage. Other highlights include loafers, sneakers, a bucket hat and a chunky metal chain. You'll even find a cereal bowl and pet accessories. Tyler's favorite, however, is the travel chessboard. “The chessboard is one of the most beautiful things I have made and it is certainly my favorite object in the collection,” he concludes. “It was great working with the team, it was a bit like Big with Tom Hanks. P always left an open door for me, but I still can't believe it. The capsule will be released worldwide on March 21. Click here to see all photos of Tyler, the Creator's LV collection. Louis Vuitton Authors Rachel Cormack Digital Editor Rachel Cormack is a digital editor at Robb Report. She cut her teeth writing for HuffPost, Concrete Playground and several other online publications in Australia, before moving to New York… Learn more

