Viking Indoor Track and Field prepares for NSIC Indoor Championships
SIOUX FALLS, SD The Augustana indoor track and field team is set to take on the NSIC Championships in Mankato, Minnesota, Friday and Saturday.
Complete action can be found at GoAugie.com/Live where there will be a live stream of every on-field event and a camera on the track at all times. Competition will begin on Friday at 9:20 a.m., while Saturday racing will begin at 8:50 a.m.
Last December, Nyan Kur was named a preseason track athlete to watch after having a strong sophomore season. Now in her junior season, she has the fifth-best time in the conference in the women's 200 meters, where she recently finished first in the SDSU Last Chance on Feb. 16. Joining Kur on the entry list for the 200m is Lily Juhnke And Jennifer Noutsougan.
On the men's side, Andrew Martens was named a preseason track athlete after being named NSIC All-Academic, placing ninth at the NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships in the 60m hurdles with a time of 8.032, national qualifying at the 60m hurdles and NSIC champion in the 60m hurdles. Martens, now in his junior season, has the second-best time in the NSIC in the men's 60m hurdles with a time of 7.94.
Other notable male athletes who had a strong campaign this season include Ryan Hartman, Jesse Cheese, Tyson Ricker, Erik GundersenAnd Ethan Boyens.
Hartman got the indoor season off to a great start by breaking the South Dakota Collegiate record in the indoor 5K with a time of 13:54.58 during season opener Sharon Colyear-Danville of Boston University . The junior distance runner will compete in the men's 1 mile and men's 1,000 meters, Hartman owns the best 1 mile time in the conference.
Kaas holds the conference best time in the men's 3,000 meters with a time of 8:22.29, also good for seventh in the nation. He will race in the men's 3,000 meters and the men's 5,000 meters.
Ricker will compete in the men's 300-meter race and the men's 800-meter race. The freshman runner finished fifth at the SDSU Holiday Open & Multi in early December with a time of 8:39.23.
Gundersen ranks second in the conference in two events as he posted a time of 8:31.69 in the 3,000 meters and a time of 14:42.60 in the 5,000 meters.
Sophomore runner Boyens posted a top-five time in the conference in the 600 meters with a time of 1:22.98.
On the women's side, several Vikings are on the verge of finishing strong as Aubrey Surage is second in the conference in the 5,000 meters with a time of 16:59.65. Surage also earned sixth place in the conference in the 3,000 meters with a time of 10:02.30.
Ashley Overgaauw opened her freshman campaign strong as she holds the second-best time in the conference in the 1,000 meters with a time of 2:58.03 and is seeded to finish second in the event this weekend.
Caroline Sudbeck is entered in the women's 800 meters where she holds a university best time of 2:12.46.
Sudbeck is part of the relay team with Kur, Maia PetersonAnd Ella Heinitz on the women's 4×400 relay team which holds a season best time of 3:50.70 and should be a strong contender in the championship event.
Maria Pedroso And Kylee Sallee claim the top five spots in the Pentathlon with scores of 3,451 and 3,380. Pedroso also achieved the seventh best jump in the conference in the women's high jump by hitting a mark of 1.64 meters.
The women's distance medley team of Overgaauw (1200), Heinitz (400), Sudbeck (800) and Surage (1 mile) is expected to make a splash this weekend in a highly competitive field. The men's distance medley team Alex Otten (1200), Tyler Sellin (400), Ricker (800) and Hartman (1 mile) should also cross the finish line in stellar fashion.
One last thing
At last year's NSIC Indoor Championships, Augustana collected six NSIC champions and eight NSIC all-conference runners-up.
