Berkeley woman becomes model at 70 – NBC Bay Area

For most people, retirement is an opportunity to indulge in some hobbies, take a trip here and there, and maybe spend some quality time in the chair. When Carolyn Doelling retired at age 70, she became a model.
The Berkeley woman, now 77, enjoyed a busy modeling career not long ago, traveling between the Bay Area and New York to pose for magazines, clothing campaigns and shoots. lifestyle photography with companies like Este Lauder, CVS and Athleta.
It's almost a miracle, Doelling said, sitting in the kitchen of her Berkeley home. It's amazing because I never wanted to become a model.
At age 70, Doelling resolved her personal aging slump by modeling, becoming the face of boutique brands and lifestyle articles, even dishing on her other recently discovered passion: kickboxing.
In her living room, which included a grand piano, was a coffee table covered with magazines and newspaper clippings showing Doelling dressed in colorful outfits, frolicking in rustic markets and photo studios.
Before retiring from a career in corporate marketing and customer service about seven years ago, Doelling didn't even like having his photo taken. As she reached her sixties, she began to reflect on life and felt a personal crisis of age and identity.
When I retired, I realized I was overlooked and underestimated, she said. People had kind of kicked me out at 70.
Doelling fought back by setting a goal to improve her own style and add more color and variety to her wardrobe. By integrating fashion into her philosophy, she actually began to feel more noticed.
The moment that changed his life happened during a visit to the McMullen store in downtown Oakland. Owner Sherri McMullen asked Doelling about her aspirations. Doelling said she feared women her age would give up. McMullen asked her if she would be willing to pose for some photos, which ultimately became the start of Doelling's transformation.
We took photos for Instagram and other social media, and people loved it,” Doelling recalls. It was a different look, a different idea. It wasn't the 23 year old, size 000.
It is possible that the seeds of Doelling's personal revolution were sown in his childhood in rural North Carolina. His great-grandfather was a slave; his uncles, sharecroppers. She grew up in the Jim Crow South, in a situation of total segregation, although to her it simply seemed as if the black community was tightly knit, encircled within its own resources. She earned $5 a day picking tobacco from sunrise to sunset.
Two things from her childhood emerged as themes in her life: independence and fashion.
As young people, we were all encouraged to act and be, and civil rights were such an important part of our lives, she said.
She also remembers seeing people dressed in suits and dresses participating in civil rights rallies.
I think back to how consistent it was that clothing, fashion and style were a part of our lives,” she said.
Doelling eventually married, moved to the Bay Area and raised two children, who went on to successful careers themselves. But she saw her own opportunities diminish with age. Once she started gaining praise for her modeling, she realized she now had a platform to speak out on these issues. Her career was less about posing for photos and more about posing for other older women.
I feel like I’m also making an argument to designers and other people who are in a position to choose who represents their product,” she said.
Among her demanding schedule on both coasts, Doelling particularly enjoys modeling for local Bay Area boutique designers like McMullen and another personal favorite, Taylor Jay, who owns two clothing stores in the East Bay and makes his clothes in Oakland.
It's a ball of fire. She is a true inspiration to so many women, Jay said. It just shows you that style and grace have no limits.
When Doelling is on set for a photo shoot, she notices that few other women are over 40, and none are over 70. These experiences are the driving force behind her personal campaign for recognition of older women, which included writing an article. for AARP titled I Refuse to Be Invisible.
My wish is this and I know other women will see and leave. You know, I can do it too, Doelling said.
Despite all of his recent accomplishments, Doelling hasn't given up. She dreams of seeing her image parade on a giant screen in Times Square in New York or of walking on a fashion show podium in Paris or New York. At 77, she's just getting started.
“It’s a wonderful way to retire,” she laughed.
