A Look Inside For Cultivs | Style

Missing style or looking to incorporate more sustainable pieces into your rotation? For Cultivsa new luxury men's clothing boutique on Magazine Street, has you covered with its selection of clothing and accessories from its unique and trendy partnerships.

Pour Les Cultivs is the brainchild of Andrew Gray and a combination of his love of fashion as an art form, his background in economics and his interest in how people interact with habits and desires.

Our primary mission is to increase visibility and open doors to forward-thinking brands that exist outside of the U.S. market, he said. Love. We believe that fashion and style are fluid and everyone should feel comfortable wearing whatever they want.

It's important to Andrew to partner with brands that have their own unique approach to driving fashion engagement and conscious production efforts. Many of the pieces in the new store are considered forever pieces due to their high quality and production value.

For Cultivs offers items from several brands, including Vee Collective, a German brand that uses 100% recycled materials and vegan leather in its production; GmbH, known for recycling and creating pieces made from 100% recycled plastics and cottons; and Bonsai, which plants trees and donates to conservation efforts with every purchase.

Each of the brands adheres to the same ideals as Pour Les Cultivs and offers opportunities to give back. Andrew says his store's name, which means culture in French, is part of its essence.

Each partnership is a blend of what will make our shoppers feel better, while leaving a positive impact through the brands they support. When it comes to opening doors, over 80% of our brands are also minority owned and operated, with little to no visibility within department stores or retailers in the United States.

The grand opening of Pour Les Cultivs will take place on Saturday, February 24. The event will begin at 12 p.m. and feature raffle prizes like a $250 in-store gift card and exclusive inventory items like a hoodie and tote from Les Deux and A-COLD- WALL accessories. To participate, simply visit during the inauguration! Additional entries can be earned by making a purchase and social engagement on Instagram (liking, following and sharing). Enjoy free champagne and drinks plus 10% off all purchases during the Saturday celebration.

We greatly appreciate the support we have received from everyone since the soft launch just three weeks ago. We're excited to have the opportunity to introduce incredible brands and designers to New Orleans fashion culture, and we believe the quality of the brands we feature can help elevate everyone's wardrobe. everyone and allow them to express themselves freely through modern fashion. lens.

Below, a Q&A with Andrew about starting the business, fashion in New Orleans, and the importance of forever pieces.

What is your relationship with New Orleans?

New Orleans has held an important place in my heart for most of my life. My fiancé was born and raised in Uptown, and New Orleans has been a regular home for me for 10 years.

How long has Pour Les Cultivs been in business?

Truth be told, this has been a concept on the whiteboard for several years. The original concept was to launch our own brand with our own designs and manufacturing partnerships. Last year, we pivoted to a luxury retail model, partnering with other brands, to help us continue our mission of opening additional doors for creative directors and underrepresented brands on the American markets, while maintaining the fundamental idea of ​​supporting Fashion Forward initiatives.

How would you describe the menswear scene in New Orleans? How does Pour Les Cultivs fit into or change this landscape?

New Orleans is a historic city with a ton of intertwined cultures and thriving opportunities to continue its cultural influence. There are some amazing places in the city that offer basic styles that can help create a wardrobe for everyone. Where I felt the opportunity for Pour Les Cultivs existed was with diversifying the brands we work with to provide unique pieces that can elevate any outfit to the next level and contribute positively to the initiative of each individual brand in favor of responsible fashion.

For someone looking to add everlasting pieces to their wardrobe, where do you start?

Obviously, quality is an investment, but that doesn't mean you have to buy the most expensive and well-known brands to have timeless or “forever” pieces. The materials and creative process behind the piece are the most important aspect to getting the most use, wear and versatility out of your purchase. This is one of the key elements of using forward-thinking partnerships. Vee Collective with 100% recycled materials and vegan leather accessories leave less impact throughout the manufacturing process, while creating an item that will last a lifetime with the high quality materials used to make the piece. The same goes for all of our brands that use 100% organic cotton and 100% recycled materials to produce their clothing, like 1989 Studios, Bonsai (which also donates to environmental conservation efforts with every sale/ purchase), GmbH (we sell a logo baseball cap made from 100% recycled plastic bottles), and all other brands we carry.

What are the benefits of booking a private guest experience?

The 1:1 interaction and the ability to understand the style and approach to fashion they are looking for. Our doors are open to everyone from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. from Tuesday to Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Every piece we sell is made to order and is therefore only available in limited quantities. Scheduling a free private customer experience helps ensure sizes are available, they get first choice on exclusive inventory (especially since we receive new shipments from our partners almost every week), and the personalized experience that arises from each individual meeting.

What are you most looking forward to with Pour Les Cultivs?

The continued development of our brand and how we can leverage the brand to advance community initiatives. In my spare time, I work with volunteer organizations in the city and want to use Pour Les Cultivs as a means of growth for these organizations and help elevate the opportunities they pursue in conjunction with our growth.

Pour LesCultivs is located at 5418 rue Magazine