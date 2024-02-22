PHOTOS FROM MILAN FASHION WEEK: Fendi, Del Core and Marras wrap women in protective clothing for next winter

MILAN– An anti-fur protester crashed the Fendi show on Wednesday, the first day of Milan Fashion Week, devoted mainly to previews of women's clothing for fall/winter 2024-25.

The PETA activist jumped into the model finale holding up a sign reading Animals Are Not Clothes, before being whisked away by security. The animal rights group is pressuring Fendi to join other global fashion brands that have agreed to use synthetic alternatives to real fur.

Fendi was born almost a century ago as a fur and leather store in Rome, and fur remains an essential part of the brand's DNA, even if it has been a little less present in its shows these days. last years.

Some highlights from Wednesday's shows:

Kim Jones created utilitarian looks in a dark palette for Fendi's upcoming cold season, with a touch of originality.

Outerwear was sculpted with large sleeves and arched lines, made comfortable by layered criss-cross knits while fishermen knit cardigan scarves or shawls, sometimes anchored by sleeves.

Suggesting a carefree attitude, ribbed bodysuits were untucked with leather pants and a shearling jacket. One-shoulder knits protect against global warming, paired with shiny leather skirts and boots.

Jones said the collection was meant to marry 1980s British subculture with the Roman style embodied by Silvia Venturini Fendi, the brand's menswear and accessories designer, who wore a very chic utility suit during their meeting.

“It fundamentally shaped my view of Fendi,” Jones said. “It's the way a woman dresses to have something substantial to do. And she can have fun while doing it.

Sardinian-born Italian designer Antonio Marras doesn't just create a new collection every season. It creates entirely new worlds.

Marras celebrated Sardinia's most famous heroine, the medieval princess Eleonor of Arborea, in dialogue with her falconer who was the backdrop of the show collection: Eleonor, in an embroidered cape over an empire waist dress. The falconer in a kilt, intarsia sweater and big hiking shoes.

Models emerged from the ruins of an observatory overgrown with vines, as if from another world or emerging from hibernation. They were wrapped in protective capes, crocheted helmets and corsets as armor. Argyle knits were made with silver hardware, as if it were armor; the jackets featured big moves covering the shorts. A huge white helmet with a hatch covering the face gave drama to a trailing sheer chiffon dress with leaf prints.

The collection featured a mix of wispy florals and sturdy checks and tartans. Unfinished or deconstructed garments with loose threads or spiky beads give the collection an organic feel, as if the wearer can blend into the natural world.

The motif of the collection was a broken heart, appearing on tights and socks, or in the form of handbags. Tradition has it that Eleanor, after unifying Sardinia, died of the plague, which, according to Marras, forced her to abandon her beloved falconer.

Creative director Glenn Martens presented his latest show in front of a wall of 1,000 Diesel fans from around the world, some of whom took advantage of their moment in the fashion spotlight to apply makeup or literally flex their muscles. At least one mother hovered in the background.

Cameras began broadcasting behind-the-scenes footage of Martens and his team preparing 72 hours before the show. Diesel is a fashion democracy, so it is natural for us to reveal what is usually hidden, Martens said in the show notes.

Martens continued to experiment with textiles, creating fabrics that seemed to disintegrate into something else, a floral into an animal print or, conversely, a bright red underlay seemed to burst out of a dark floral. The effects created a sort of festive apocalyptic scenario of changing clothes, a feeling of impermanence.

The plaid pants seem to disappear, as if melting, in a process that the show notes describe as burning; a bra top burst from a disappearing argyle mini dress. Whatever the technique, it's all owned by Diesel and kept under lock and key in its Veneto headquarters, which is part of the brand's new mystique.

German-born designer Daniel Del Core drapes his wife in rich cashmere for elegant daytime looks and wears her in soft, chunky knits fitted with protective snoods, before switching to a burst of color and a more fitted silhouette for his latest collection.

The former Gucci VIP dressing manager said backstage that he wanted to create a collection that could suit many women. I wanted things to be easy, but still chic.

The season's centerpiece was a zipped sleeveless corset jacket, sometimes fitted with a thick cropped snood sweater or left casually hanging open at the neckline and layered with crystals. Crocheted floor-length dresses included bursts of fringe, and large, oversized hoods created a personal safe space. Del Core confronted the pointy parts of the human form head-on, highlighting hip bones, knees and nipples with small upturned points, a tailored version of merengue swirls, best seen on a sleek bodysuit with a green and red photographic print.

We all have sharp parts. It's like looking but not touching. It's a pretty sexy thing, he said, adding. I think there needs to be a little lightness.

Creative director Fausto Puglisi recreated textile versions of Italian marble with every technique imaginable for his latest Roberto Cavalli collection.

Cavalli's urban rock n roll silhouette included long, flowing stage dresses, sexy baby-doll looks, while urban-chic mini skirt and jacket combos and a shiny, treated trench spoke of city life. A series of pretty velvet dresses with sexy slits, cutouts and built-in capes closed the show.

Right now we need a little elegance, Puglisi said backstage. I want to bring something strong, something tough but something elegant at the same time.