Geraldine Viswanathan matched her film's energy in a playful Vivienne Westwood dress

Nowadays, when it comes to press conferences and red carpets, the dress method is almost rigorously. Think Margot Robbie's endless arsenal of Barbie-centric outfits, or Jenna Ortega's moody style. Wednesday wardrobe. But for the Dolls to go premiere, Geraldine Viswanathan veered away from the literal, instead hoping to capture the spirit of the film in her outfit. I try to think about the energy of the film, she says. For Dolls to go, it's such a pulpy, silly, and fun comedy that I felt like I could have fun with the fashion on the press tour and especially with the look at the premiere. This look just seemed appropriate: fun, bright and a little playful.

When Viswanathan's stylist, Jared Ellner, showed her the dress, neither was sure it would fit her. I tried it on and we were both a little shaken,” she says. “It fit so perfectly and the color was so different from anything I've ever worn. I trusted him! The satisfaction was much more than what meets the eye. Vivienne Westwood is one of my favorite designers of all time, so to wear one of her designs is such an honor and a dream.

The 28-year-old Australian actress has made a name for herself in Miracle workers And BoJack Rider, and will soon join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Love at first sight. But for now, she remains present and impatiently awaits the Dolls to go released in theaters. I couldn't wait to be able to watch the film in a theater with people. I think that's how the film is supposed to be watched, especially since it's a comedy, she said. Our release was postponed because of the strike so it took a while. I can't wait to see everyone and celebrate our film, laugh together in a theater and eat popcorn.

Below, Geraldine Viswanathan takes us with her to Dolls to go first.