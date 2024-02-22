No. 15 Creighton men's basketball topples top-ranked UConn

No. 15 Creighton men's basketball defeated No. 1 UConn in impressive fashion, 85-66in front of a sold-out, striped and rowdy crowd at CHI Health Center in Omaha Tuesday night.

Here are three takeaways from the historic night in Omaha.

Do what's never been done

UConn had a 14-game winning streak on Tuesday night, the longest active winning streak in the country and tied for the longest conference winning streak in Big East history. The Huskies were No. 1 in the AP and Coaches polls, and Creighton had come up short in each of its first six games against the nation's top-ranked team, with the last loss coming earlier this season against the Huskies in Storrs.

Not only did Creighton end that losing streak on Tuesday, but the Bluejays left no doubt. They led by as many as 23 before settling for a 19-point victory, the largest margin of victory over a No. 1 team since UMBC toppled Virginia in the 2018 NCAA Tournament as a 16th seed .

It means a lot just because we've never done it before,” coach Greg McDermott said. We had an opportunity there when they were ranked number one and we didn't play very well. I know we played Villanova a few times when they were number one, probably against Gonzaga once. Any time you do something that no one has done, it's something these guys will never forget. All the fans in attendance tonight will never forget the enthusiasm and passion that was in this building tonight. This crowd was absolutely incredible. We've had some good ones; I think about senior night for Doug and Grant, Jahenns, Ethan, it was pretty special, but it was rocking tonight just as good as it was that night.

As Francisco Farabello stole the ball and dribbled in the final seconds, fans rushed onto the court to celebrate the moment with the team. It took people a full two minutes to fill the room, and they stood there for a while after the final buzzer, singing along as DJ Khaled's All I Do is Win blared through the sound system.

“I kind of knew the game was probably over with about a minute left, but I was really excited because it was our first ever win against a number one team,” Jasen Green said. Obviously I've only been here two years, but I can feel how important it is to everyone who's here and everyone who's been here and the people before me on the team and stuff like that. It was just a crazy feeling for me.

The match got off to a difficult start. Turnovers and offensive rebounds buried Creighton on the road against UConn, and the Jays turned it over twice and gave up five second-chance points in the first two and a half minutes of the second round. Creighton fell behind 11-3, but the Jays didn't collapse.

Facing that eight-point deficit, Ryan Kalkbrenner grabbed an offensive rebound and found Trey Alexander, who had missed the initial shot, for a second look. That shot, a 3-pointer, was successful, as were Creighton's next eight. The Bluejays went more than seven minutes without missing a single shot, turning the eight-point deficit into a six-point lead, and they continued to take advantage from there.

Creighton shot 57.1 percent from the field in the first half, including 8 of 15 from 3, and only turned it over once more after a slow start.

Obviously when you're in your home gym you just feel a sense of confidence and the fans were a big part of that tonight,” Steven Ashworth said. They were definitely an advantage on the field. I think in that first half we had a little bit of heat and what was important for us going into the second game against them was that we had to rebound the ball and especially get some ball rebounds real to be able to try to push. in transition. Too often in the last game there were a lot of complaints and it slowed down our transition break.

I think during that stretch we made a lot of stops in a row and then the guys are so unselfish in transition and we made plays for each other, getting 18 assists to just seven turnovers. So it was super fun, and it's just an amazing experience to be at a place like CHI when you're doing a race like that.

The Jays took a 14-point halftime lead, then extended it to 21 before the under-16 timeout in the second half. It peaked at 23 before the Huskies ran behind star point guard Tristen Newton, closing within 10 with just under five minutes to play.

However, Creighton's defense slammed the door as UConn went nearly three minutes before scoring again, and the Jays ruined the game at the foul line.

Each of Creighton's four stars, Ashworth (20), Alexander (16), Kalkbrenner (15) and Baylor Scheierman (12), scored in double figures and each of them took over at different points in the game. The others also played a big role with Mason Miller and Jasen Green scoring eight points each (including Green's first two career 3s) and Francisco Farabello also launching two 3s. The Creightons bench outscored UConns 14 to four.

The win over the Huskies tops Creighton's resume, joining the win over an Alabama team that sits No. 5 in the NET rankings and No. 6 in KenPom. The Crimson Tide is 10-2 in SEC play, as McDermotts' prediction that the win would age very well for Creighton proved true.

One game at a time, but we're at that point in the season where every win counts when you're getting ready for the Big East Tournament and the NCAA Tournament and you want to position yourself the best you can, McDermott said.

Playing for Clayton

On Monday, Ashworth said many of his conversations with Creighton's coaching staff during his recruitment centered around the opportunity to play against the best. They're no better than the No. 1 team in the country.

Opportunities like this are what all of us players dreamed of growing up, so we're very excited for tomorrow, that's for sure, Ashworth said.

On Tuesday, Ashworth notched his third 20-point game of the season to lead the Bluejays to victory over the top-ranked Huskies, and he did it with a special name adorning his wrist.

I have to say hello to my nephew, Ashworth said. He is two and a half years old and was born with a brain aneurysm. My older brother and sister-in-law were hoping to win this match, but he needed emergency surgery and, against all odds, he will be in the hospital for a few more weeks to deal with it. And so tonight I wrote his name, Clayton, on my wrist and our family obviously has him very much in our hearts and minds.

And so to be able to put on a game like this against a high caliber team like that, I'm just grateful to God for these experiences, these opportunities, and a big thank you to my boy Clay. I know he will continue to fight and he will be fine.

Ashworth was more than good Tuesday, scoring 16 of his team's 20 points in the first half while shooting 4 of 8 from 3 with a tough mid-range pull-up jumper added. , but his defense never slipped as he held UConn's leading scorer, Cam Spencer, to six points on 3-of-8 shooting while ending his 26-game streak with a 3-pointer.

Tuesday was Ashworth's 11th straight game in double figures. He averaged 15.2 points, 5.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 39.3% from 3 during that span, but McDermott primarily focused on his incredible defensive effort after the match.

Spencer never stops, which means Steven never stops, and then he has to lead the team, he has to make shots, McDermott said. Again, getting three assists and just one turnover against one of the best defenses in the country. It's just that what you see is what you get. The guy doesn't have bad days. He's a great leader, he fits in perfectly with this group and I'm really proud of the way he's progressed. He fought hard trying to figure out where those shots were coming from, what my role should be on this team, but I don't think his confidence in himself ever wavered and I know my confidence in him never did. weakened.

Milestone McDermotts

This victory was the 600th of McDermott's distinguished career. He is one of 17 active Division I men's coaches to reach this milestone, and he reached this point with a .630 winning percentage.

First of all, I'm old, McDermott joked about his 600th victory. You have to be around a long time to coach enough games to do that, and I've coached in some good places and had some really good players play for me. Obviously it's a game I'll never forget because of the way it went and the quality of the team we were playing and one of the best crowds we've ever had here , I think.

But like I said earlier, there's a lot of guys that played for me here that put us in a position to win a lot of games, through sacrifice. Not everyone wants to play the game the way we do, unselfishly and unselfishly, but we have a group here that is pretty into it.

Creighton improved to 20-7 with the win, giving the Jays nine straight 20-win seasons. They also beat a top 10 team in those nine seasons. Creighton has 18 wins against top 10 teams as a program, and 13 of them come against McDermott teams, nine of them by 10 points or more.

The old cliché says you never want to be the person who replaces a legend, but McDermott has bucked that trend. He followed a great coach in Dana Altman and continued to elevate the program every step of the way, leading Creighton to new heights. Tuesday's win was the cherry on top of what was already a strong argument for the title of best coach in program history, and now that he has it, I don't think there's much argument for someone else.

Enjoy the win, Creighton fans, and appreciate what Greg McDermott has built in Omaha.