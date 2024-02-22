Ditch fast fashion, buy sustainably





Your mother is scrolling Facebook when a Temu advertisement for a graphic T-shirt falls on his stream. Her eyes light up and she immediately sends you the link with a text saying This is so cool! Look how cheap it is. You click the link and it reveals hundreds of kitschy shirts for under $10. Temu is an online marketplace that allows customers to buy anything from portable washing machines to vaping batteries at incredibly low prices. During the Super Bowl on February 11, Temu spent tens of millions of dollars for six 30-second commercials throughout the program. From Temus' Super Bowl commercials, Google searches on the website have increased significantly after a continuous decline since mid-2023. Despite the appearance of the fairy godmother Temus in their advertisements, there is nothing magical about their practices. The consumerist mentality of college-aged students is the perfect fuel to light Temu’s fire. A 2021 study showed that 70 percent of students face financial difficulties. Between Temus' wide range of products, from clothing to electronics, and the cheap prices offered, students are turning to brands like Temu and SHEIN for their consumer needs. When opening the site, users will find a wheel offering coupon bundles ranging from $20 to $100. Since Temu has ridiculously low prices to begin with, these extra coupon bundles are an incentive that greatly appeals to broke college students. When browsing the Temus website, many people wonder why their products are so cheap. The answer is forced labor, your information and cheap materials. Other fast fashion giants like SHEIN use forced labor Uighur Muslims, a minority group in China. These garment workers often have to work 14 to 16 hours, seven days a week, for just a few dollars in return. In addition to forced labor, Temu was accused of stealing client information. The Better Business Bureau reportedthat Temu has access to users' IP addresses, search histories, and even contact information. Temu then sells this information to third-party sites, putting customers at risk of identity fraud and credit card theft. If child labor and information breaches aren't enough, the poor and even harmful quality of Temus products is the icing on the cake of a disastrous company. Overall, the fashion industry is responsible for 10 percent of annual global carbon dioxide emissions. E-commerce giants should not take advantage of garment workers while polluting our environment with their cheap gadgets and clothes. A report from ThredUp, a second-hand clothing site, shows that 72% of college students have purchased fast fashion in 2022. While Gen Z has a strong desire to save the planet, the materialistic nature of social media has made fast fashion the go-to place for clothing that correspond to the trend of the week. Due to the rapid trends circulating on the Internet, 45 percent of students find it difficult to resist the temptation to follow current fashions. Instead of contributing to the fast fashion craze by purchasing cheap and harmful products made by forced labor, cheaper alternatives include shopping at local thrift stores, second-hand websites, and consignment stores- sale. Not only do you get away from supporting fast fashion, but you also find unique pieces for a fraction of the price. Plus, going to a thrift store and creating your own unique style promotes a sense of individuality that can't be achieved through fast fashion. A vintage wool sweater from Good will is way cooler than this 100% polyester crochet top, trust me.

