Everything you need to know about Kristen Doute's Green Revenge dress

The revenge dress was arguably made famous by Princess Diana in the 1990s after divorcing now-King Charles III, and many celebrities and Bravolebrities have since jumped on the trend, including Vanderpump Rules Ariana Madix, who sizzled in a cutout red dress for the season 10 reunion following the Tom Sandovals affair.

But it was another of Sandoval's exes, Kristen Doute, who first wore a revenge dress for him, and based on her recent social media posts, that dress could soon be making a return to Bravo screens.

Kristen made waves when she wore the famous dress again alongsideVanderpump Rules his comrade and SUR manager Peter Madrigal. Sheposted a reelon his Instagram during season 11 of Vanderpump Rulesfilmed in July 2023, writing: Yes, it's that dress, with a green dress emoji.

Singer Joanna Sternberg even commented on the post: Legend has it that the emoji was based on your iconic moment in the dress. Former SURver Stassi Schroeder commented, Oh my god. Green dress. Emblematic and Summer house» Lindsay Hubbard added: “I think after that you need to submit [the dress] at the clubhouse @bravowwhl!

Why is Kristen's green dress so iconic? This answer dates back to season 3 of Vanderpump Rules.

Why is Kristen Doute's green dress famous? In season 3, episode 7 ofVanderpump Rules Kristen was filmed getting ready in front of a mirror and talking to her new boyfriend after breaking up with longtime boyfriend Tom Sandoval. She revealed that she had to stop by Sandoval's house once again to pick up some of her things. However, she had exactly the outfit for the race: a short green dress with a plunging neckline. Meanwhile, arguing that he didn't want to be alone in his apartment with Kristen, Sandoval invited Tom Schwartz as backup for the visit.

I picked up your stuff there, Sandoval told Kristen when she arrived, saying she was surprised to see mail for her at his house because she had changed her address more than a year ago. week.

What you missed on Bravo:

Here's the Surprising Reason Brittany Cartwright Asks Jax Taylor to “Stop Messing Around” on The Valley First Look

Vanderpump Rules Babies Have the Cutest Friendships (PHOTOS)

Are Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright breaking up? Jax's passionate response to the rumors

Well, Kristen too, you haven't lived here for over six months, so I shouldn't be getting your mail, Sandoval told her, and then in his confessional he added, She's just doing this like, extremely cliché thing where it's like, Listen. good with your ex, but it's like you see through it.

As the two began to argue, Kristen said, Baby, uh, Tom sorry, Freudian slip as Schwartz visibly grimaced in the background.

Kristen finally left, and Sandoval told Schwartz, “She came here, dressed to the nines.” You know, in her mind she was thinking, “It's possible he's trying to meet me.” You know!

Kristen shed light on the situation behind the green dress of the Bravo Bros podcast in May 2023, explaining that she wasn't wearing the dress just to see Sandoval.

I had two things to shoot that day. One didn't make it to air, Kristen claimed on the podcast. So that was the time when I had no friends. They brought back my friend Rachel O'Brien, who is an actress. She spent a few seasons with me. And Rachel and I were going to have what I was told was like a Sex and the citybrunch guy, like dressed like Sex and the city.”

What happened to Kristen's green dress after she wore it?

The green dress had a famous future and was even exhibited at the Museum of Broken Relationships in Los Angeles in July 2017, according to Hustle. The map displayed with the dress did not reveal its owner, but gave clues to its past.

I've had my share of breakups, some happened in front of a national audience, some didn't, the card reads. This is the dress I wore when I went back to the apartment I shared with my ex to pick up a few last items after our breakup. It was a coy situation, but you have to look sexy if you know you'll see your ex.

The cup also interviewed 13 of its writers about moments of Vanderpump Rules they are thinking a lot about a series in April 2019, and the green dress has been chosen.

Oh my God. Oh no, Kristen. We know exactly what she's trying to do, Kelly Conaboy, staff writer for The cup, said. Just remembering the scene, my heart fills with a secondary embarrassment so severe that I feel it firsthand.

Conaboy later added in the article: The scene is absolutely one of the creepiest ever. Vander Pump the story and I hate it so much, oh my god it's amazing.

Kristen shared more about what happened to the dress after her Vanderpump Rules appearance on the Bravo Bros podcast in May 2023.

I'm getting this dress back, she said on the podcast. Because I gave it to Stassis' little sister, Georgie, years and years ago. I tell myself I'll never be able to touch that again.

Shortly after that comment, Kristen wore the dress for her Instagram post with Peter at SUR in July 2023, but she recently made a third appearance with a hint that she might be seen on the upcoming Bravo show. The valley.

Kristen posted a video on his Instagram in December 2023, she wore the green dress, and made a better comparison with her TThe valley his teammate, Zack Wickham, who was also part of the green ensemble.

Fingers crossed for a return of the revenge dress when The valley premieres on Bravo in spring 2024!