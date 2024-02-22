Creighton heats up and burns No. 1 UConn in Omaha

Just three days ago, No. 1 UConn seemed unbeatable. The Huskies then beat the No. 4 Marquette, 81-53, Saturday, looking for the first team that could win back-to-back national titles since Florida in 2007. Enter No. 15 Creighton.

The Bluejays couldn't miss Tuesday night, stopping 14 shots from beyond the arc (50% 3FG) en route to an 85-66 victory over the No. 1 team in the country.

Creighton's leading scorer, Steven Ashworth, got the party started in Omaha. He scored 16 of his team's 20 points in the first quarter, helping the Bluejays take a 43-29 lead into the locker room.

BIG MONDAY: Texas' Max Abmas scores 3,000th career point, No. 2 Houston faces No. 6 Iowa State

Greg McDermott's team had no problem continuing their momentum in the second half. The Jays opened a 23-point lead in the 10th minute, virtually cementing what have it looked like an easy victory.

But it's not a one-sided story. No. 1 UConn is No. 1 for a reason: a seasoned team with resiliency all over the court, including Tristen Newton who helped the Huskies come back from that 23-point deficit. Newton finished the game with 27 points, including 17 in the second half.

UConn cut it to 10, but couldn't get over the double-digit bump. After a series of missed shots and turnovers by both teams, the Bluejays found themselves at the free throw line 10 times, knocking down nine attempts to solidify the massive Big East victory.

Creighton ended UConn's 14-game winning streak, giving the Huskies their third loss of the season. The Bluejays will travel to Madison Square Garden on Sunday to face St. John's, while Connecticut will look to bounce back when it hosts Villanova on Saturday.