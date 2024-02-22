Fendi kicks off Milan Fashion Week with a nod to Roman heritage with a British twist | Fashion





Milan fashion week has officially started, under a thick cloud of smog. Some reports claim that over the past few days, the northern Italian city has become the second most polluted city in the world. And while Fendi women's fashion designer Kim Jones spoke of a sore throat caused by pollution, he was able to tell a handful of journalists backstage before his show that his latest collection was inspired by sketches from the Fendi archives. They are the work of the late designer Karl Lagerfeld, who worked at the Italian fashion house for 54 years before Jones took over in 2020 and who drew prolifically on notepads as big as the Yellow Pages . From 1984 onwards, the sketches, according to Jones in the show notes, reminded him of the London of that period: the Blitz Kids, the New Romantics, the adoption of work clothes, the aristocratic style, the Japanese style. It was during this time that British subcultures and styles became global and absorbed global influences. Yet, always with a British elegance in ease and without worrying about what others think, something that echoes the Roman style. Steamed glasses and classic art. Photograph: Marco Bertorello/AFP/Getty Images Fashion has been preoccupied with the 1990s and 2000s in recent years, so perhaps it was time for the 1980s to have a moment to shine. Some of the great names of the New Romantics era were praised via detail. The sequinned pink and green polka dots referenced performance artist and designer Leigh Bowery, who used polka dots in a more-is-more way, wearing a polka dot dress. polka dot suit matched with a polka dot face. Here, they were much more discreet. The lenses of the sunglasses appeared to have been pre-fogged, as if worn by the Blitz Kids emerging from the humidity of the Tuesday club night at the Blitz in Covent Garden, which is their name. Earrings and necklaces were sturdy and practical. But a past more distant than the 1980s was also mentioned. While the classical statues of Rome inspired Jones last season, for this collection, images of Statua femminile amantata And Immacolata Concezione appeared on sweaters, dresses and skirts. This collection was an exploration of sartorial ease where London nonchalance meets Roman freedom. This nonchalance came through bodies left undone, their poppers exposed. Freedom was perhaps best embodied by the leather riding boots in which models walked the catwalk. And there was also a bit of humor with the leather lollipop holders on the bags, made by Silvia Venturini Fendi, artistic director of accessories. A Peta protester briefly walks the podium. Photograph: Dave Benett/Max Cisotti/Getty Images Fendi is one of the few major luxury brands that has still banned fur, and while last season's collection was fur-free, instead heavy on leather and sheepskin, this season fur has made a recurrence. It is therefore not surprising that a protester from Peta, the activist who dressed as a goat during London fashion week last September, briefly crashed on the podium.

