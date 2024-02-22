Tyler the Creator x Louis Vuitton Men: the capsule collection





Tyler the Creator And Pharrell fans knew it wouldn't be long before the two artists decided to work together. Not on an album, of course, but on a fashion line for Louis Vuitton Men, the brand division led by the thirteen-time Grammy Award-winning singer and producer. After sharing an LV Speedy campaign featuring international sports and music stars on a billboard in Paris and New York. LeBron James And Rihannathe house worked alongside Golf le Fleur creative director Tyler the Creator to create a standalone capsule collection. The clothing line happily marries the colorful aesthetics of both artists, fusing them into Louis Vuitton's world-famous motif. This time, the Craggy Monogram was hand drawn by Tylerused to decorate unusual clothing and accessories, from fleeces to cereal bowls. The new Louis Vuitton Men x Tyler the Creator capsule collection is launched on March 21st, further strengthening the house's relations with the American music scene. While Louis Vuitton shares the first images of the new collection, it unveils a collection with intense accents camel color suits, chocolate brown leather sandals and slip-ons, pistachio and yellow cream accessories and baby blue Ivy League Sweater. A clear reference to the color palette of the pastries, it is joined by another motif adored by Tyler, Airedale Terriers, used in graphics on fleece jackets and in leather cutouts on a shoulder bag. While the shades of pink suggest Pharrell dandy style on capsule straps and platform derbies, technical garments like an anorak jacket and windbreaker merge function and elegance, tapping into the golf course aesthetics. Checked patterns adorn each look, along with Golf le Fleurs' signature daisy charms. Tyler, the creators' unwavering passion for the trunks is at the heart of this new capsule collection. With a special edition Courier Lozine 110 (retails for 68,000), the launch campaign is inspired by vintage nostalgia. This shows Tyler wearing a monogrammed aviator hat and sunglasses. This is not the first time that the founder of Golf Le Fleur has appeared in a collection of the French house, as he was chosen for the fall 2022 collection, the last designed by the late Virgil Abloh. An artist whose visual direction has amassed a large fan base, both on stage and in his brand's pop-up stores, Tyler the Creators' signature preppy-urban style is unmistakable, earning him the title of rap's greatest icon. better dressed alongside her colleagues. A$AP Rocky And Kendrick Lamar.

