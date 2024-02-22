Selena Gomez wore a black Dior mini dress in Paris





Selena Gomez headed to Paris for the (casual) weekend, and her look was more than fit for the occasion. The beauty, actress and pop star shared a series of images from her 40-hour trip to the City of Love to promote her upcoming single, “Love On,” which included a series of chic outfits d Parisian inspiration but also paparazzi. caught the star wearing the perfect designer look for a night out on the town. The 31-year-old was spotted leaving the Bvlgari Hotel in Paris on February 19 wearing a fitted black Dior mini dress with a scoop neckline and full skirt. THE Only murders in the building The actress completed the look with sheer black tights, a black scarf, Versace leather heels, Messika jewelry and bright red lipstick. Getty Images

Gomez's fashion moments continued on Instagram, where she posted a carousel of images from her brief stay in Paris. The first image from the series featured Gomez in another all-black ensemble, wearing black sunglasses, hoop earrings, and another bold red lip. Elsewhere in the photo spread, Gomez posed naked and covered in bubbles in an ornate bathtub and indulged in a flaky croissant and latte. “40 hours. Paris. LOVE ON 2/22 🤍🔒,” she captioned the post. In a follow-up Instagram post, Gomez shared what appeared to be behind-the-scenes footage from her “Love On” music video shoot. The star looked away from the camera in a multi-colored crochet dress, and in a second photo, she's eating another croissant because it's Paris! while dressed in a fluffy white terrycloth bathrobe and a matching towel wrapped around her head. “What will I name you? I will name you. Lamour Lamour tender,” she captioned the post, which translates to What will I call you? I will name you my love. Tender love, and added the release date of “Love On”. Gomez's boyfriend, Benny Blanco, left a heart in the comments section of the post. “Love On” follows Gomez’s most recent track, “Single Soon.” The tracks will likely appear on his third studio album, although the multi-hyphenate revealed it may be his last, noting in JanuaryI feel like I have one more album in me, but I would probably choose acting.

