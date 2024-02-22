Men's basketball faces Long Beach State in crucial Big West clash





HONOLULUWith just five games left in the Big West regular season, the University of Hawaii men's basketball team looks to take a step up in the league standings when they take on Long Beach State on Saturday the 24th. FEBRUARY. at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center. The Rainbow Warriors find themselves in the middle of a crowded championship race as the 'Bows aim for a top-four finish in next month's Big West Championship. UH has won three straight home games in exciting fashion and now faces a Long Beach State team that has won four straight games overall.Match day information pagewhich includes important information regarding digital ticketing, parking, clear bag policy, and more. PROMOTIONS Have you ever wondered what your favorite Rainbow Warrior basketball player would look like as an anime character? Saturday, you'll know because it's “Anime Night” at SimpliFi Arena.

Raising Canes will sponsor the game and distribute 200 key lanyards inside Gate A. Prior to the game, Raising Canes will welcome fans into the Da Stands, where several lucky fans will be lined up in the players' tunnel to greet them.

Fans can expect a few surprises regarding prizes and potential giveaways in honor of “Anime Night.”

Before the game, the University of Hawaii pep band led by Gwen Nakamura will be joined by more than 100 saxophonists, a total of 140, to set a world record for a dedicated saxophone rendition of the anthem National and Pono'i of Hawaii.

The UH coaching staff will wear puzzle piece pins in recognition of the 10th annual Coaches Autism Week. HEAD COACH ERAN GANOTGlobal report : 154-102 (10th season)

In Hawaii: 151-100 (9th season) ALL-TIME SERIES RECORD vs. LONG BEACH STATEGenerally:UHleads, 20-17

In Honolulu: Uh, 11-6

Streak:LBSU, 1 GAME STORY LINES UH and Long Beach State meet for the second time this season. The Beach won the first meeting, 79-71, in Long Beach on January 18.

UH and Long Beach State meet for the second time this season. The Beach won the first meeting, 79-71, in Long Beach on January 18. UH is coming off a road split and had its three-game winning streak snapped with a close 77-71 loss at UC Santa Barbara in its last outing.

Long Beach has won four straight games and five of its last six. The only loss during the streak was an overtime road loss at CSU Bakersfield.

Long Beach State leads the Big West in scoring (78.8) and ranks 17th nationally in FT attempts per game (24.0).

The Rainbow Warriors have won three straight home games, averaging 88.0 points while shooting 52% from the floor, 40% from three and 75% from the free throw line in those wins.

UH is currently in a three-way tie for sixth place in the Big West standings with UC Riverside and UC Santa Barbara and just one game out of fifth place behind CSUN.

After its game against LBSU, UH heads on the road for games at UC Davis and UC Riverside. #HawaiiMBB

