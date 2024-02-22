Legendary fashion designer Michael Kors arrives in St. Louis





Iconic fashion designer Michael Kors, who is Jewish, will be visiting St. Louis this spring for the St. Louis Fashion Funds' Speaking of Fashion series in partnership with Washington University and Caleres. The lecture series is free and open to all. Last year there was another Jewish fashion legend, Diane von Furstenberg. The conversation with Michael Kors will be followed by a Q&A moderated by St. Louis native Derek Blasberg, a journalist, author and fashion industry personality. When I was growing up in St. Louis more than two decades ago, Michael Kors was the kind of fashion name I hoped I would one day meet, Blasberg said in a statement. That's why it's especially exciting to return to my hometown and have the opportunity to speak to this undisputed icon of American style at the University of Washington. The hour-long program, scheduled for 4 p.m. April 1 in the 800-seat Graham Chapel at Wash U., sold out within minutes of registration opening. However, organizers will stream the conference live for those who cannot obtain tickets or attend at that time. Additionally, an exhibition of Michael Kors COLLECTION trunks will take place April 1-2 at the Mildred Lane Kemper Museum on campus, coinciding with his visit. A portion of proceeds from the Trunk Show will benefit the St. Louis Fashion Fund in recognition of its 10th Birthday party. Kors will also receive the Fashion Fund Award, given to individuals making a major contribution to fashion. In addition to von Furstenberg, past recipients include the late André Leon Talley, Dapper Dan, Iris Apfel and Karlie Kloss. For Kors, honor is professional and personal. The designer said: “I am honored to be a part of this extraordinary program which, for a decade now, has been a leading voice for local designers, students and fashion fans. My husband, Lance Le Père, is originally from the St. Louis area, so this is a good opportunity to pay tribute to that community. Luxury brand Michael Kors produces high-quality ready-to-wear pieces, accessories, shoes and fragrances for men and women. In 2010, he was the youngest designer to win the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA). In 2004, he was asked to be a judge on a new reality television show Project Runway. The show premiered on December 1, 2004 and became an immediate hit with fans and critics. Kors was on the show for 10 seasons, before stepping down in 2012. By that time, the show had earned several Emmy nominations and other major honors. Thanks to our generous partners at Washington University and Caleres and their brand sponsorships, the Kors St. Louis visit promises to deliver a unique experience to the region's fashion and design community, said Susan Sherman, co-founder and board member. president of the St Louis Fashion Fund. For more information about visiting Kors or to become a program partner, visit www.saintlouisfashionfund.org A portion of ticket proceeds from the event will benefit ticket sales benefiting the Womens Society of Washington University.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://stljewishlight.org/arts-entertainment/legendary-fashion-designer-michael-kors-coming-to-st-louis/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos