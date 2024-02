Jenny Slate reveals she split her dress at the 2023 Oscars

Jenny Slate accidentally revealed her butt at the 2023 Oscars. Slate, 41, revealed during a Tuesday, February 20 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel live that she suffered a major wardrobe malfunction while trying to sit at the ceremony. I get in there, I sit down and it splits, she said of the strapless black corset dress custom-made by Thom Browne. Slate explained that the piece was so fitted that it was sewn like a living doll. And guess what happened? My butt, she told Kimmel, 58. Kimmel immediately burst into laughter, stopping only to ask Slate how much of her butt was exposed. I'd say it was half crack, Slate confirmed. Related: The Most Embarrassing Wardrobe Malfunctions Ever

Oops ! Yes, celebrities really are just like us, that's why their clothes sometimes misbehave! From broken zippers to ripped crotches to shapewear reveals, click through to see Jennifer Garner, Nicki Minaj, Lindsay Lohan and more suffer some of the most embarrassing wardrobe malfunctions. Slate previously spoke about the dress to In the magazine after the awards ceremony, rejoicing that she and her stylist, Monty Jacksonhad to catch our breath when they learned that Thom Browne had offered to make the dress. Slate specifically asked for a corset silhouette and protruding hip details, because those are the things about my body that I love to celebrate now. She added just the right amount of sparkle to the look with diamond and emerald jewelry from Gismondi 1754. Before her custom dress tore, Slate was already having a chaotic evening. She revealed to Kimmel that she was actually rushing to the Oscars because her sprinter van accidentally drove to the Hollywood Bowl, an outdoor amphitheater, instead of the Dolby Theater where the Oscars were taking place. THANKS! You have successfully registered. As soon as she entered, her film Marcel the shell with shoes was announced as a nominee in the Best Animated Feature Film category. If first prize was won, my butt was out, we would lose right away, she joked to Kimmel. Even though she lost the Best Animated Film award, she was still able to accept numerous awards with the cast of Everything everywhere at the same time. Slate joked that she was waddling on stage holding my butt.

