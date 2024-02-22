Boston University Basketball Club Gets Formal Approval | BU today

It's a Thursday night at FitRec and Drake is blaring from a court speaker. The Boston University men's club basketball team fights in a scrimmage. A fusion of snare, sneaker squeaks, and cries of “I’m open” fills the sweaty air. The club's women's team has arrived early for training and their players are starting to suit up while waiting for the pitch.

Nights like this took a long time to come.

Recreational sports at BU vary by skill and schedule, with student teams in more than 30 club sports, including fencing, soccer, table tennis and flag football. For years, men's and women's recreational basketball organizers have lobbied for their sport to join that list. Finally, this past May, it happened BU head of club and intramural sports Ryan Parsons and assistant principal Jason Ryan officially designated basketball a club sport. For women's and men's team leaders, Ana Bartkiewicz (Sargent24) and Matt Przekop (ENG25), this was what they had been fighting for since arriving at Comm Ave.

The feeling is indescribable. The fact that we are now recognized by the BU as an official club is really an example of all the hard work that awaits us, says Berk Uluoglu (Questrom25). I met some of my best friends for life on that basketball team. I really care about this team. I want to see it work well. And I want to pass it on to the next guys that come along. To us, this means more than just a title.

The basketball club earned its official designation through years of perseverance.

Kishan Sahu (CAS25, Questrom25) (right) loves the creativity and connection aspect of basketball. You can go to any park in America, and there’s just a group of people with their friends who just want to play,” he says. “It really brings people together.” Photo by Jacob Chang-Rascle (COM’22)

Prior to last fall, both student basketball teams were considered independent student groups. They were in the gray area between formal club sports and intramural sports, which require less time, with weekly low-stakes games and no practice.

During their tumultuous years fighting for recognition, Przekop and Bartkiewicz regularly scheduled games with local club-league teams at Northeastern, Harvard and others to make up for the lack of competitive playing time offered by BU.

We really had to go out there and be available to play any day of the week,” Przekop said. Finding available space to play these teams was really just luck.

All 12 members of his Terrier team were hungry to play, and without official support from BU, they paid out of pocket to practice and use the gymnasium space. In Przekops' first year, 110 people applied for the independent group, founded five years ago by BU alumni and brothers Craig Rosen (Questrom22) and Josh Rosen (Questrom22). The fees contributed to field reservations and travel totaling $120.

Despite the lack of an official club sport designation, players took their sport and their team seriously. They flew to the University of Southern California to play a competitive game. Two years ago, players paid their way to play in a two-day invitational featuring the nation's top club programs, with 12 players sharing two hotel rooms. The team participated in six matches, all organized via social media.

There were 30 teams from all over the country that came and we played Northeastern twice,” Przekop said. It was so boring.

Last year we didn't have coaches, we didn't have uniforms, we didn't have a coach and we weren't in the league, Bartkiewicz said. With no available field space, the women's team, founded nine years ago, practiced every Tuesday and Thursday at 6 a.m., avoiding the frenzy of FitRec.

The official photo of the BU club women's team. Photo by Michelle Boden (Sargent’25)

After their promotion to the East Region of the National Club Basketball Association, everything changed. The Bartkiewicz and Przekops Terriers now train three times a week at FitRec, with allocated gym time in the evenings, structured coaching, training and funding to help cover their travel costs.

Everyone has so much energy heading into the season. Everyone is so excited. Now that we're a competitive team and part of the league, we're playing for something, which is really motivating for everyone on the team, Bartkiewicz said.

Coaches Maija Girardi (Sargent25), Shawntel Villagracia and Noel Deliallisi focus the men's and women's teams on physical conditioning, growing confidence on the court, defensive running, shooting, rebounding and in his case, says Przekop, shaking off the rust of a long offseason.

Since we have smaller players, we have worked more on moving the ball quickly and simply learning to find open spaces on the pitch, Bartkiewicz explains.

We played our first away game as an official club a few weekends ago at Harvard. And that’s when we first drove the vans. It was literally a 10-minute drive, but it was still great fun to be with the team and listen to music, says Emma McCollum (Questrom25). The women's teams' favorite soundtrack is BoBs Headband with 2-Chainz.

With a 5-3 record heading into Saturday's doubleheader against the University of Maine and a home game against Tufts a week later, the women's team could make the playoffs. As for the men's team (5-5), they will be hiking at Tufts this Sunday.

But for Przekop, a successful season doesn't require a championship.

At the end of the year we ask players: Did you have fun? Have you made any new friends? Do you think you will do this next year? If they answer yes to all of these questions, I think that will make it a really successful season.