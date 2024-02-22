Rihanna returns to Dior | BdF





Rihanna is set to reprise her role as Christian Dior's muse, industry sources said. Barbadian singer, actress and beauty entrepreneur spotted in Paris foot Last week, for Valentine's Day, with his partner A$AP, Rocky came to the French capital to shoot a campaign at the Palace of Versailles, photographed by Steven Klein and styled by Carine Roitfeld, BoF has learned. Rihanna became Dior's first black ambassador in 2015, starring in a blockbuster accessories campaign for the brand, also photographed by Klein and set in Versailles, that year. The partnership, which coincided with major projects for the brand including the Dior & Me documentary and the Designer of Dreams fashion retrospective, helped anchor Dior's cultural relevance as it navigated its second designer transition in less 5 years old. Rihanna appears in Steven Klein's 2015 Dior campaign. (Courtesy) Rihanna's memorable Dior looks over the years included extravagant pink capes, androgynous oversized suits, and a sheer, midriff-baring couture ensemble that made waves during her 2022 pregnancy. Although the scope of Rihanna's new deal with Dior remains unknown, the Fenty Beauty founder did not attend other brands' shows when she visited Paris for Dior's haute couture outing in January, suggesting that a renewed partnership could be in the works beyond the campaign. Representatives for Rihanna and Dior declined to comment. As interest in luxury brands wanes after a multi-year boom for that segment, fashion's biggest names are accelerating their efforts to stay in the cultural spotlight through brand ambassador assignments that help reach an audience beyond fashion. LVMH stable partner Louis Vuitton announced Wednesday that it has signed French basketball sensation Victor Wembanyama; while Chanel recently signed K-pop star Minji. Renewing its ties with Rihanna would be a boon for Dior, as the singer has long managed to cultivate both mainstream recognition and influence in high fashion. Her appearance at the brand's January haute couture show alone generated press and social media exposure worth an estimated $9.3 million, according to consultancy Launchmetrics. The brand is currently looking to maintain industry-beating growth following a rapid expansion cycle under former CEO Pietro Beccari, during which revenue more than tripled in 5 years. Under new CEO Delphine Arnault, the brand is targeting annual growth of 8 to 10 percent, LVMH Chairman Bernard Arnault said during an investor presentation in January: more moderate than in previous years but above expectations for the entire luxury industry, which is expected to grow 1 to 4 percent in 2024 (slower than global inflation), according to Bain. The goal is desirability. It's great what we've done with Pietro in recent years with Dior. But we have reached a point where we no longer need such high growth. Between 8 and 10 percent is perfect, Arnault said.

