Jenny Slate's 2023 Oscars Wardrobe Malfunction





Jenny Slate is speaking candidly about her 2023 Oscars wardrobe mishap.

During his appearance on Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the 41-year-old actress opened up about the incident at last year's awards show. Slate revealed that shortly after she arrived at the event, her dress (which she was sewn into) split unexpectedly.

“It was like, bah bah bah bah,” she humorously described to Kimmel, 56, recalling the moment. “And guess what was exposed? My butt.”

“I would say it was half cracked,” she continued, playfully noting the extent of her wardrobe malfunction.

Jenny Slate at the 95th Annual Academy Awards.

Mike Coppola/Getty







Coincidentally, as this was happening, Slate reported that the Academy was announcing the award for Best Animated Feature, a category for which its film Marcel the shell with shoes had been nominated. Upon learning she hadn't won, she admitted to feeling relieved, knowing she wouldn't have to go on stage in her compromised outfit.

Recounting the immediate aftermath, Slate told Kimmel: “My husband is sitting next to me and I'm like, 'My butt is out.' He's like, “Should we leave? And I'm like, 'I don't know, let's just go have a drink.' So we go for a drink, we come back, and our seats have been taken by a team of Belgian filmmakers.”

Finding themselves without a seat, they moved to another location, ironically more visible to the camera. “I'm like, 'I should go. Let's get out of here, man. My butt is out and I lost, which is good,'” she continued. Despite this accident, Slate realized that she was experiencing a career highlight by being involved in two important films.

Despite the initial embarrassment, Slate's morale was lifted when his other film, Everything everywhere at the same time, won best photo. She described how she walked on stage, carefully holding her dress together, to join her colleagues for the celebration.

“I was like, 'I'm here, I'm back here, thank you very much.' And then, as I was waddling around holding my butt shut, I saw you,” she said, addressing Kimmel, who was at the event but unaware of her predicament.

“I never know when people's butts are out,” Kimmel joked in response. “It’s one of my things.”

Jenny Slate and her husband Ben Shattuck at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars party.



Earlier in the interview, Slate explained that the clothing situation wasn't the only thing that went wrong that night. Turns out her driver also took her to the Hollywood Bowl instead of the Dolby Theater when she left for the event after sewing the dress.

She added that she traveled the route in a sprinter van so as not to wrinkle her dress.

“They say, 'You'll be there in 17 minutes. It's a challenge, but everything will be fine,'” she recalls. “But then a lot of time passes and obviously I have no idea what's going on. I'm like, 'This seems longer than 17 minutes.' ”

She continued, “But we're showing at the Hollywood Bowl. I don't know, that's just not where the Oscars are.”

The 96th annual Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 10 at the Dolby Theater at Ovation Hollywood and will air live on ABC. starting at 7 p.m. ET (one hour earlier than usual).

