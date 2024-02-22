Tyler, the Creator designed the Louis Vuitton Spring 2024 capsule





“I still can’t believe this one,” musician Tyler, the Creator said of his just-announced spring 2024 capsule, developed with Louis Vuitton. It's an understandable feeling: a collaboration with Louis Vuitton, the pinnacle of haute couture, is the stuff of dreams. Of course, the House does not rest on its reputation. If recent years are anything to go by, the fashion house is as enthusiastic and as ever. When creative director Pharrell Williams called on his longtime collaborator to come up with a capsule, Tyler, the Creator, held nothing back. × This is not his first collaboration with the House: in January 2022, the musician marked The Louis Vuitton men's show is one of the last to feature designs by the late Virgil Abloh. Strings, mesmerizing and extravagant, soared throughout the Carreau du Temple in Paris, increasing the collection of sound and space. “Tyler has been my close friend and collaborator for years,” Williams explained. “We’ve always connected over music and design.” Take a look at Williams' recent shows and it's not hard to draw parallels. “Prep” is to Tyler’s capsule what “western” was to Williams’ fall/winter 2024 collection. The capsule references the preppy aesthetic with cable knit sweaters, pleated chinos and windbreakers painted pale pink or electric green. × Both men use archetypes of Tyler the Prepper and Williams the Cowboy to form the basis of new dress codes. For the Spring 2024 capsule, Tyler hand-designed a new emblem, the Craggy Monogram. It's a welcome contrast to straight silhouettes, rejuvenating everything from belts and pants to puffer jackets. Traditionally, a “preppy” palette is full of light pastels. Sunny greens, pinks and blues are featured here, of course, but they're mostly in service of warm chocolate browns and creamy off-whites. “My main goal was to create things that I would wear all the time,” the artist added. “I dress the same way for a meeting as I do for a show or a trip to the grocery store, so drawing the monogram by hand seemed like the perfect balance.” × Fittingly, the capsule shares a focus on versatility. Down jackets, loose pants and waffle sweaters adapt easily to their surroundings. A host of new bags, the Envelope Messenger, Envelope WW, Envelope Pouch, Rush Bumbag and a dog-shaped shoulder bag, continue on the path, bridging the gap between timeless and trendy. But the jewel of the collection is not the clothing at all: it is a chessboard. Presented as part of a surprisingly comprehensive “lifestyle” item, the travel-ready chess board features hand-drawn chess pieces by Tyler. Other items include a cereal bowl (with matching spoon) and a myriad of golf accessories (a kit, head covers and towels). × “The chessboard is one of the greatest things I have done,” the musician said in a statement, calling it “without a doubt my favorite item in the collection.” Louis Vuitton seems to agree: the House compares its creations to melting chocolate. Authentic, hand-drawn chess pieces provide a welcome contrast to the game's refined, traditional symbols. Both elegant and bold, the chessboard clearly expresses Tyler's central message: this capsule is all about playful preparation . The Tyler, the Creator and Louis Vuitton men's spring 2024 capsule will arrive in stores and on-site in March 2024. Note: JavaScript is required for this content.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sharpmagazine.com/2024/02/21/tyler-the-creator-louis-vuitton-capsule-spring-2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos