Tyler, the Creator designed the Louis Vuitton Spring 2024 capsule

“I still can’t believe this one,” musician Tyler, the Creator said of his just-announced spring 2024 capsule, developed with Louis Vuitton. It's an understandable feeling: a collaboration with Louis Vuitton, the pinnacle of haute couture, is the stuff of dreams. Of course, the House does not rest on its reputation. If recent years are anything to go by, the fashion house is as enthusiastic and as ever. When creative director Pharrell Williams called on his longtime collaborator to come up with a capsule, Tyler, the Creator, held nothing back.

This is not his first collaboration with the House: in January 2022, the musician marked The Louis Vuitton men's show is one of the last to feature designs by the late Virgil Abloh. Strings, mesmerizing and extravagant, soared throughout the Carreau du Temple in Paris, increasing the collection of sound and space.

“Tyler has been my close friend and collaborator for years,” Williams explained. “We’ve always connected over music and design.” Take a look at Williams' recent shows and it's not hard to draw parallels. “Prep” is to Tyler’s capsule what “western” was to Williams’ fall/winter 2024 collection. The capsule references the preppy aesthetic with cable knit sweaters, pleated chinos and windbreakers painted pale pink or electric green.

Both men use archetypes of Tyler the Prepper and Williams the Cowboy to form the basis of new dress codes. For the Spring 2024 capsule, Tyler hand-designed a new emblem, the Craggy Monogram. It's a welcome contrast to straight silhouettes, rejuvenating everything from belts and pants to puffer jackets. Traditionally, a “preppy” palette is full of light pastels. Sunny greens, pinks and blues are featured here, of course, but they're mostly in service of warm chocolate browns and creamy off-whites.

“My main goal was to create things that I would wear all the time,” the artist added. “I dress the same way for a meeting as I do for a show or a trip to the grocery store, so drawing the monogram by hand seemed like the perfect balance.”

Fittingly, the capsule shares a focus on versatility. Down jackets, loose pants and waffle sweaters adapt easily to their surroundings. A host of new bags, the Envelope Messenger, Envelope WW, Envelope Pouch, Rush Bumbag and a dog-shaped shoulder bag, continue on the path, bridging the gap between timeless and trendy.

But the jewel of the collection is not the clothing at all: it is a chessboard. Presented as part of a surprisingly comprehensive “lifestyle” item, the travel-ready chess board features hand-drawn chess pieces by Tyler. Other items include a cereal bowl (with matching spoon) and a myriad of golf accessories (a kit, head covers and towels).

“The chessboard is one of the greatest things I have done,” the musician said in a statement, calling it “without a doubt my favorite item in the collection.” Louis Vuitton seems to agree: the House compares its creations to melting chocolate. Authentic, hand-drawn chess pieces provide a welcome contrast to the game's refined, traditional symbols. Both elegant and bold, the chessboard clearly expresses Tyler's central message: this capsule is all about playful preparation .

The Tyler, the Creator and Louis Vuitton men's spring 2024 capsule will arrive in stores and on-site in March 2024.