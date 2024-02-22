Patrick Cupid: the contemporary American luxury fashion designer becomes “paramount” The Hype Magazine: revealing the pulse of urban culture – From hip hop to Hollywood! Explore a diverse tapestry of hard-hitting stories, interviews and editorials covering fashion, gaming, film, MMA, EDM, rock and beyond! www.thehypemagazine.com – The Hype magazine The Hype magazine

Interviews



In a previous New York Fashion Week profile, we featured Patrick Cupid, the visionary American contemporary luxury fashion designer, who recently lifted the veil on his new masterpiece, the Primordialfall-winter 2024 collection. Brimming with innovation and celestial allure, this captivating set features regular and plus sizes for women, introduces a revolutionary menswear line, and sets a new standard with luxury handbags.

Patrick sharedThis collection takes us on a celestial journey of self-discovery through Primordial, guided by the stories written in the stars.

New fashion offers

Standard and Plus Size Women's Clothing

Patrick Cupid has announced that he is boldly charting a new path in his sartorial narrative with the “Primordial” Fall-Winter 2024 collection, weaving a tapestry of individuality and expression. Featuring abstract Galactic and Ethor prints, this line radiates a fascinating color palette of rusty hues, electric pinks, ethereal blues and earthy tones. Made from opulent materials like silk, plush wool and knit, each garment embodies luxury with a touch of cosmic charm.

Brand new ready-to-wear line for men

Breaking barriers and redefining elegance, Patrick Cupid presented a revolutionary men's ready-to-wear collection. From crisp cotton poplin to eco-friendly textiles like Tencel and rayon, each piece exudes sophistication and versatility. With the fusion of abstract prints and semi-formal designs, the wearer transitions easily from casual to formal occasions, embodying effortless style and refined taste.

Luxurious Leather Tote Bags

Elevating the accessories game, Patrick Cupid unveils the Pedro and Antony Tote bags, a testament to exquisite craftsmanship and timeless design. Available in Midnight Navy, Saddle Brown and Onyx Black, these leather masterpieces are the epitome of sophistication and functionality.

Patrick was kind enough to give his thoughts on a few things about his line and such, as well as the special editions and the motivations behind the line expansion:

Can you tell us about the inspiration behind your Fall/Winter 2024 collection, “Primordial,” and how it reflects your unique design story?

The inspiration for this concept arose from contemplating the essence of our purpose, deepening our introspection by looking beyond ourselves. It prompts us to question our identity in relation to the larger context of cosmic exploration akin to navigating the universe. The story unfolds with the Primordial, the authentic self, untouched by fear and external influences. Alchebulon, our origin, the galaxy and limitless possibilities represent the journey, accompanied by the diversity of others we encounter.

In essence, this collection tells the story of the vast universe, inviting each individual to embrace their unique identity within its vast realms.

What led to the decision to introduce regular and plus sizes for women in this collection, and how does this contribute to inclusivity in the fashion industry?

An introduction to plus sizes was never necessary for me. Since the beginning, I have always offered extended sizes and even custom made-to-order pieces for plus size consumers. In fact, a significant portion of the Patrick Cupid brand's initial sales were to curvier women. This season marks a new chapter in the visual representation of the brand, highlighting women with full figures. I love creating clothing for individuals of all sizes and believe my brand imagery should authentically reflect this inclusive approach.

Could you discuss the key design elements and color palette of the “Primordial” collection, particularly the Galactic and Ethor abstract prints?

The collection is based around two primary colors: Rooibos and Gibraltar. These hues, reminiscent of the deep tones of the depths of the earth and the vast expanse of space, simultaneously encapsulate various elements. Rooibos embodies the essence of fire and earth, while Gibraltar symbolizes the interaction of water and atmosphere.

The prints, Galactic and Ether, not only emphasize the overall theme, but also draw inspiration from reimagined images of deep spaces where imagination and curiosity can lead us. The sky serves as a boundary, a portal to limitless possibilities.

What inspired the creation of the brand new men's ready-to-wear line and how does it complement the existing aesthetic of Patrick Cupid's designs?

Since my first collection, “All in Jest”, I have received notable interest from male consumers. During my inaugural presentation in Paris, men and women were enthusiastically interested in clothing. It is crucial to recognize that it is the market that guides our direction, not just designers dictating trends. I believe in listening to people's voices, and when they speak, I pay attention. This business has been a passion project for some time, and I have reached a point where I believe it is an opportune time to embrace and explore this expansion.

Adding leather tote bags to your accessories line, can you share the concept behind the Pedro and Antony Tote bags and how they align with the brand's vision?

Everything about my brand and my life is inspired by people. Pedro and Antony, my closest friends, have been with me on this journey since the beginning. When the idea of ​​adding bags to the range came to my mind, I imagined creating something reliable that could accompany individuals everywhere. Our bags serve as a statement about our identity, acting as an exclamation point to our unique style. It is only fitting that they evoke a true connection and love that resonates within each individual.

How do you envisage the “Primordial” collection which will shape the future direction of the Patrick Cupid brand, particularly with the diversification into men's clothing and handbags?

Primordial, for me, is a celebration of the many lessons learned from the journey with the Patrick Cupid brand. My goal is to stay true to my identity, both in business and as a designer. Moving away from conventional and traditional norms, my goal is to evolve my approach to the market and redefine my product offering. For intricacies and updates, stay connected by following Patrick Cupid on social media or subscribing to my website.

Where can customers find your luxury designs and learn more about your approach to working with high-end boutiques around the world?

You can discover our clothing collection on the sitewww.patrickcupid.comwhere you will also find a list of the most stocked products of the moment.





