Statesboro boys tennis starts season with 4-1 win over West Laurens





Men's college tennis started its season in dominant fashion.

STATES BORO — The Statesboro High boys' tennis team kicked off the 2024 spring season with a thrilling 4-1 victory over the West Laurens Raiders Tuesday afternoon in its home opener at Mill Creek Tennis Center. The Blue Devils took an early 1-0 lead after winning the doubles point thanks to wins from Carter Copeland And Tyler Blythe recorded Statesboro's first doubles victory of the year by defeating Kenneth Reyes And Jax Crawford on court ten, 6-0, 6-2.

West Laurens tied the score at 1-1 early in doubles when Clayton Tapley And Matthew Gibbs defeated Asher Hodgin And Davis Room in a thriller match 1-6, 6-4, (4-10) on court eight.

The Blue Devils then reeled off back-to-back wins on courts seven and nine, respectively, to take the lead, 3-1. Xavier Deckard scored 6-2, 6-2 wins Alex Dyar on the main field before Green Griffon scored a 6-0, 6-0 victory against Aidan Payne to three singles.

Second year student Davis Room won Statesboro after a thrilling third-set tiebreaker victory 6-4, 1-6 (11-9).

The Blue Devils also picked up victories from the doubles teams of Sean Kim And Luke Wallace (9-7), Aiden Lee And Luc Watanabe (8-4), Josiah Rawls And Jay Broucek (6-8). Quotes "It was great to get a team win. It wasn't a traditional first game of the year, because I really wanted to challenge the team from the start. Just being in those pressure situations from the start will only help us. We have a lot of respect for West Laurens, their players and their coaching staff, they compete really well. They pushed us in a lot of areas and ultimately it was great to see my young players as freshmen. Green Griffon playing aggressively like he did in his first high school season game. It was a big victory for him." – Statesboro head coach Iesha Baldwin on his thoughts from the match. Next match Statesboro hosts Lakeside on Thursday February 22 to 4:00 p.m. at Mill Creek Tennis Center.

