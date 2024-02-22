Fashion
Selena Gomez's Flattering One-and-Done Sweater Dress Is 50% Off Today

During a girls' trip to the City of Lights, Selena Gomez was broken in a Instagram post all smiles. The multi-hyphenate star seems to have mastered the art of dressing Parisian style with ease, pairing a trench coat with a cozy and chic Aritzia dress whose price drops 50% today.
THE Wilfred Montpellier dress features a mock neck and soft structured silhouette, all spun in a fine merino wool blend to provide lightweight all-season warmth and a soft feel. A little more polished than sweatshirts, the Montpellier dress is perfect for those who want to embrace the understated luxury trend that we see everywhere on everyone, without too much effort.
Available in black and sand beige, the pretty sweater dress can be worn for a variety of events and occasions: to work with a skinny belt, on a date night with a pair of heeled boots, or for weekend afternoons relaxed with a Headband and a pair of moccasins, all while feeling like you're wrapped in a blanket. It's also an ideal transitional piece, as it can be paired with trusty tights for those cold winter days that linger into March, or with understated tights. kitten heels on cool spring days. The neutral color also acts as a palette for any color accessory, whether you're carrying a brightly colored designer bag or opting for chic monochromes like Gomez.
Although the dress is 50% off today, we think the deal won't last too long and sizes won't miss the chance to stock up on an easy essential either while prices are down.
Aritzia Wilfred Montpellier dress
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
