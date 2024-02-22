Miuccia Prada on Vogue redefines the typical fashion cover model





Ms. Prada looks young and vibrant here, but her photo seems to have absolutely no concern about age or concealment. Her long red-gold hair is simply tucked behind her ear, with a few flyaways visible. She appears to wear almost no makeup, allowing us to see what is normally invisible: the natural texture of her skin, her freckles, a mole, the wrinkles around her mouth and eyes. In any other context, these details would be ordinary, everyday sights. On a Vogue cover, they read like fresh, striking little hand grenades thrown into the status quo. Even more astonishing, unlike more than 95 percent of Vogue models over the past decade, Ms. Prada does not look into the camera, or even look forward. Instead, we see her in profile, leaning on the stone balcony of the 18th-century baroque palace that houses her Fondazione Prada in Venice, the contemporary culture institute she founded with her husband in 1993. She watches outwards, towards the Grand Canal, but his expression is introspective, almost dreamy. Ms. Prada doesn't so much refuse to look at us as she looks away, thinking of something else. And she doesn't seem to have been posed by a photographer. Instead, his body found a natural position, leaning forward, one wrist resting gently on the open palm of the opposite hand. By relieving us of the pressure of the subject's gaze, the photo also allows us to admire Ms. Prada's distinctive, statuesque face: her high forehead, high cheekbones, long aquiline nose, and wide, defined mouth. It's a kind of unusual beauty that Vogue rarely highlights, especially in a woman over 70. It is personal, existing beyond conventional norms. Perched on a centuries-old stone, in a red silk coat she designed in 1988 for her very first collection, Ms. Prada immerses herself in the history, her own and that of this Italian city, whose age is an integral part of its exquisite beauty. She seems to survey the native landscape of her own creativity. We contemplate it contemplating, and in this the photograph seems to describe and therefore honor the inner process of creativity rather than its product. There has always been a visible feminism in Ms. Prada's work, a refusal of obvious notions of beauty, style, age or femininity. But in his hands, this refusal feels not like rejection or discontent, but like an invitation to see things differently, to think beyond and below the surfaces. Even today, she notes in the accompanying Vogue profile (written by Wendell Steavenson), fashion is sometimes the site of cliché beauty, but it is the cliché of beauty that needs to be done away with altogether. , yes, changed. With this portrait, Vogue defends the philosophy of its subject.

