Was Diesel the most democratic fashion show ever?

Autocracy may be making headlines and becoming increasingly popular depending on the electorate, but at the start of Milan Fashion Week, democracy was in the air. At least that was the case at Diesel where, in a preview, designer Glenn Martens praised transparency without censorship.

It seems obvious, but what he meant was breaking down the fourth wall, allowing anyone to access a live stream starting 72 hours before their show to watch the creative process via cameras rolling 24 hours a day. 24 on the workshop, the casting area, the hair. and makeup, and so on. Then, 1,000 spectators signed up to sit in the front row at home, their faces broadcast live on screens all around the performance hall, so that while they watched the audience and models on the podium, the public and the models looked back.

Thus, the audience present at the show was able to see, for example, the viewer who decided to disguise herself using an alien filter, resembling a creature from The War of the Worlds, or the viewer who located her cleavage generous in the middle of the screen, or those who watched with family members or their dogs. In other words, the audience of the show would thus remember the people it was really about.

Fashion, the most dictatorial discipline in essence, where creators traditionally passed down styles to each other like edicts from above, has theoretically been democratizing for a while since it moved from the salon to the store via ready-to-wear. porter, who broke down barriers. at the entry of class and caste to the portfolio.