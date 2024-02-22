Fashion
Was Diesel the most democratic fashion show ever?
Autocracy may be making headlines and becoming increasingly popular depending on the electorate, but at the start of Milan Fashion Week, democracy was in the air. At least that was the case at Diesel where, in a preview, designer Glenn Martens praised transparency without censorship.
It seems obvious, but what he meant was breaking down the fourth wall, allowing anyone to access a live stream starting 72 hours before their show to watch the creative process via cameras rolling 24 hours a day. 24 on the workshop, the casting area, the hair. and makeup, and so on. Then, 1,000 spectators signed up to sit in the front row at home, their faces broadcast live on screens all around the performance hall, so that while they watched the audience and models on the podium, the public and the models looked back.
Thus, the audience present at the show was able to see, for example, the viewer who decided to disguise herself using an alien filter, resembling a creature from The War of the Worlds, or the viewer who located her cleavage generous in the middle of the screen, or those who watched with family members or their dogs. In other words, the audience of the show would thus remember the people it was really about.
Fashion, the most dictatorial discipline in essence, where creators traditionally passed down styles to each other like edicts from above, has theoretically been democratizing for a while since it moved from the salon to the store via ready-to-wear. porter, who broke down barriers. at the entry of class and caste to the portfolio.
Then along came fast fashion, lowering that wall, and then social media opened the door even further, allowing everyone to see a show and judge it without depending on industry power brokers to decide what they knew and when they knew it.
But if designers have already opened their shows to the public (Diesel did so last season, when Mr. Martens staged a giant rave-as-a-show), and brought their audiences into the experience (see Balenciagas' red carpet collection), until now no designer has offered unlimited backstage access. There was always a feeling that we had to preserve some kind of mystery, a relic of the relationship between us and them. No more.
For me, it's very important that we always remember that in reality, 95 percent of our customers are people who are not the few lucky editors, buyers, influencers and celebrities, Mr. Martens said in the forward -first.
It's a good argument, but what made his show special wasn't really the fact that it subverted the elitism of the event itself.
It was the fact that Mr. Martens also used materials to subvert the fundamental sense of beauty and luxury; moving transparency from accessibility to design experimentation. (In this, he resembles Balenciagas Demna, who also wants to disrupt the hierarchies of taste). Diesel may be a denim brand, but Mr. Martens has transformed it into a high-end laboratory, a sort of curtain-raising show that attracts fashion purists who vote to push the boundaries of what can be done with clothes.
He basically took the idea of devouring the process in which chemicals are used to dissolve cellulose material, so that fabrics appear eaten away or corroded, and which is traditionally used on velvet, and found a way to make it Apply to a variety of textiles. So jersey dresses and shirts resembling denim, cotton, or plaid looked as if pieces of the fabric itself had been shed by perspiration to reveal the skin beneath. And florals and tulle and leopard prints were dried out to look like lace or scraps, depending on the angle, depending on how you viewed them.
Mr. Martens is not interested in preserving the iconography of empire. Leave that to Fendi, where designer Kim Jones replicated historic Roman statues on knits and sheer organza, fabric sculptures that led him to make fabric sculptures, rounding shoulders and curves, sculpting cable knits. Or to Roberto Cavalli, where Fausto Puglisi proposed 54 variations on Carrara marble.
Mr. Martens rather wants to explode the clichés of the bourgeoisie (and people's expectations of Diesel).
Everything you thought you recognized turned out to be something else. Faux fur trapped under the netting to resemble feathers; the boiled and tangled knits looked more like yak fur than mohair; and denim treated to resemble leather. The down jackets were quilted with diamond patterns that were then splashed with paint to frame a cushion cover so that the padding inside, which looked a bit like an orange cauliflower, became the star.
This made fashion complicated and challenging. Mr. Martens' genius was to present it as a bit of topical rebellion, the better to attract everyone. Either way, it was a reminder that the real mystery isn't how you make a show. The mystery is how to make the clothes. And that, as if by magic, remains.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/02/22/style/diesel-fendi-milan-fashion-week.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- British leader offers wide berth to Berlin – POLITICO
- Today in Entertainment History: Daft Punk has broken up | Ap
- Taiwan conquers the Paris Olympics in four table tennis events
- Was Diesel the most democratic fashion show ever?
- Japanese mob boss allegedly plotted to smuggle nuclear materials, US says
- Restaurants that will help you avoid eating meat during Lent
- Nike fires technology leader as cost cuts
- PM Modi the most popular world leader with 78% approval rating: Morning Consult survey | News from India
- Bitcoin as fees? UK Prime Minister Denies Allegations of Bitcoin or Million Dollar Payment for Interview
- Fairmont PeeWee hockey team wins District 4 crown | News, sports, jobs
- Miuccia Prada on Vogue redefines the typical fashion cover model
- Prime Minister Christopher Luxon lays a wreath at a Christchurch earthquake memorial service