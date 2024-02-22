I'm a fashion writer and here are the 5 fashion trends this season

I've lived in New York for over four years now, which I know doesn't feel like that It's a long time, but in my life, 4 years spent in the same place seems like a decade. I am Sagittarius! I love traveling and wandering, but as soon as I arrived in New York, I felt at home. There is nothing like the energy the city gives me; the culinary scene is simply impeccable; and, since I work in fashion and the Big Apple is a fashion-focused city, I get sewing inspiration every day when I step foot in front of my apartment. The catwalks certainly tell you what's going to be big in a few months, but the streets show what's big NOW and TBH, which trends are actually wearable IRL.

Whenever I feel like I need a boost of fashion inspiration, I'll search #NYCstreetstyle on any social media app or, I'll leave my apartment, people watch, and take note trends that I see over and over again. And because sharing is caring and because there is such interest and such buzz around the Big Apple, city fashion, I thought I would reveal the five trends that I have seen non-stop in recent weeks . These are definitely popular winter trends, but they can just as easily easy transition to spring, which means if you start now, you can also wear them for the next four months. Some even, like these famous sneakers which are almost impossible to get your hands on, are totally appropriate for summer.

Below, check out the five trends everyone in New York is wearing right now.

Sheer Tops

Anthropology



Transparent, transparent, almost naked Nothing has been trending for a while, and these pieces are only going to become even more popular come spring, because, well, warmer weather means more skin. Sheer basics just make sense for spring, but honestly, they're totally suitable for winter too, for the simple fact that they make great layering pieces. Additionally, you can easily adjust the desired level of transparency; If you're feeling bold, layer a sheer top, like this lace turtleneck, on an opaque bralette for a romantic and sexy moment; if that's too much for you, swap out the bralette for a cami and you'll get the sheer effect in a modest, totally wearable way IRL. I'm trying this trend next.

Glamorous gloves

Anthropology



Gloves are a no-brainer this time of year. It's cold and our hands are the first to feel the frost, so it's normal for people to wear cashmere or wool gloves to keep their fingers warm. But this season, we're seeing a different type of glove come into play: glamorous gloves that scream Old Hollywood, and I'm 100% here for it. In fact, as a bride getting married this summer, I have my eyes set on white satin gloves to accessorize my bridal look. But, even if you're not walking down the aisle or down a red carpet (gloves were THE It's the accessory among the celebrities this year), they are totally easy to integrate into your daily life. Photo: jeans, a button-down shirt and cool faux leather gloves. Talk about a lek it shows that you are not afraid to stand out. Plus, the gloves provide stylish protection against germs, especially if you're riding the subway. A double victory!

Red, red, red

Calzedonia



Red is everywhere. I don't think I've ever seen as much red on the streets as I have in recent months and the runways proved once again that this bold and empowering shade is here to stay, especially when you think about the impact of wearing it (in learn more here). . The nice thing is that you can choose your level of red; to go with bright red stockings to follow the red tights trend, or, throw on a cherry-colored sweater, layer it under an oversized coat, allowing just a pop of color to shine. Red means you're not afraid of being noticed, but you can totally adjust the impact to suit your comfort level. Start subtly and maybe you'll want to be bold. That's the beauty of making fashion (and trends) look like you.

Scarves

J Crew



Here is a solution when you must leave your house, even if you would much rather stay on the sofa nestled under your cozy blanket: a blanket scarf it's cuddly, big and wraps around you like a big bear hug. Ahhh. Yes, it's as unbelievable as it sounds, and yes, everyone in New York has one, including icon Mary-Kate Olsen; I take my blanket scarf with me wherever I go, not only because it's a fashion piece that makes me look like a luxury woman, but also because it's a smart style that keeps me very warm on very cold days. Simply adjust the packaging as needed; if you need warmth, I like to wear my large scarf like a shawl on my shoulders; but if I want it to be more of a stylish accessory, I casually wrap it around my neck and let it fall as I please.

Oversized Coats

Nordstrom



Coats are a no-brainer this time of year, and while big, fluffy puffer jackets are a New York favorite, there's been an uptick. structured and oversized outerwear which reads refined and elegant. And it makes sense: When the temperature drops and you simply need to top off your cut with a topper, this piece actually becomes your entire outfit (everything else is hidden underneath, after all). So, donning a chic, elegant and timeless top with structured shoulders, an oversized silhouette, testament buttons or more is where the fun really begins. Not to mention, the more oversized the outerwear, the more easily you can layer it over your chunky sweaters. I particularly don't like being sized for a coat, so I sometimes even size up a few sizes for that XXL impact.

Adidas Samba sneakers

Nordstrom



Perhaps this is the most famous shoe in the world ok, the world, in this case, being New York. I simply can't set foot outside without seeing at least 10 people wearing the famous Adidas Samba sneakers. Every time I'm on the subway, I play Spot the Sambas, and each time the number increases. And it makes sense that it's almost impossible to get your hands on this style; They're sold out in most locations, but restocks are happening, and I found a few colors in stock right now. So, buy your pair now because yes, they are worth the hype. My mother and I are obsessed; I wear my Sambas almost every day, except when it rains, because they are too beautiful to ruin. They're super comfortable and give any look an instant cool factor. I'm buying another pair as I type.