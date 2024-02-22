Jessica Biel, Ashley Graham and more are in attendance





Milan Fashion Week Add a topic Ciao, my dear! Milan Fashion Week is back for its 2024 edition and the stars are soaking up this head-turning fashion. Antonio Marras kicked things off with an eclectic collection of elegant dresses and chic street fashion on February 21. Scroll through to see some of the best looks from MFW, which takes place February 20-26. MARCO BERTORELLO, AFP Via Getty Images Antonio Marras MARCO BERTORELLO, AFP Via Getty Images Antonio Marras MARCO BERTORELLO, AFP Via Getty Images Antonio Marras MARCO BERTORELLO, AFP Via Getty Images Antonio Marras MARCO BERTORELLO, AFP Via Getty Images Antonio Marras MARCO BERTORELLO, AFP Via Getty Images Antonio Marras Marco BERTORELLO / AFP Antonio Marras MARCO BERTORELLO, AFP Via Getty Images Antonio Marras MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP Via Getty Images Antonio Marras MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP Via Getty Images Julianne Hough attends the Del Core show during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy on February 21, 2024. Victor Boyko, Getty Images Olivia Palermo, from left, Julianne Hough and Pritika Swarup attend the Del Core fashion show. Victor Boyko, Getty Images Fendi showed effortless cool on the runway with its collection of elegant ensembles. MARCO BERTORELLO, AFP Via Getty Images Fendi MARCO BERTORELLO, AFP Via Getty Images Fendi MARCO BERTORELLO, AFP Via Getty Images Jessica Biel arrives for the Fendi show during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy on February 21, 2024. Pietro S. D'Aprano, Getty Images for Fendi Fendi MARCO BERTORELLO, AFP Via Getty Images Fendi MARCO BERTORELLO, AFP Via Getty Images Fendi MARCO BERTORELLO, AFP Via Getty Images Fendi MARCO BERTORELLO, AFP Via Getty Images Fendi MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP Via Getty Images Jessica Biel strikes a pose while attending the Fendi fashion show. Jacopo M. Raule, Getty Images for Fendi Fendi MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP Via Getty Images Fendi MARCO BERTORELLO, AFP Via Getty Images Jessica Biel, right, and Amber Valletta sit side by side at the Fendi show. Jacopo M. Raule, Getty Images for Fendi Made the feast ! Roberto Cavalli served up a chic assortment of weekend-ready looks. GABRIEL BOUYS, AFP Via Getty Images Roberto Cavalli GABRIEL BOUYS, AFP Via Getty Images Actress-model Mariacarla Boscono walks the runway during the Roberto Cavalli fashion show during Milan Fashion Week, Italy, February 21, 2024. Vittorio Zunino Celotto, Getty Images Roberto Cavalli GABRIEL BOUYS, AFP Via Getty Images Roberto Cavalli GABRIEL BOUYS, AFP Via Getty Images Roberto Cavalli GABRIEL BOUYS, AFP Via Getty Images Mariacarla Boscano walks for Roberto Cavalli. Vittorio Zunino Celotto, Getty Images Designer Fausto Puglisi greets the audience at the end of the Roberto Cavalli show during Milan Fashion Week, February 21, 2024. GABRIEL BOUYS, AFP Via Getty Images Irina Shayk attends the Alberta Ferretti fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy on February 21, 2024. Vittorio Zunino Celotto, Getty Images Ashley Graham dazzles in all black as she attends the Alberta Ferretti fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy on February 21, 2024. Daniele Venturelli, WireImage Etro went funky on the runway with its bold patterns and eye-catching colors. MARCO BERTORELLO, AFP Via Getty Images Etro MARCO BERTORELLO, AFP Via Getty Images Etro MARCO BERTORELLO, AFP Via Getty Images

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/picture-gallery/entertainment/celebrities/2024/02/21/milan-fashion-week-2024-fw-photos/72692267007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos