Salon owner opens clothing boutique in downtown Port Huron

PORT HURON When Michele Seib got into the retail business, she started small at first, with just a few fun T-shirts and jewelry outside her Port Huron living room.

But soon, she said, the success gave birth to a new idea for a separate store in the city's downtown, where she also resides in a loft.

When I was talking to all my customers, they were like, 'You know, there's no place to buy clothes, no place where you can go in and touch and feel (the merchandise),'” Seib said Wednesday from the back of Shear Karma Hair Gallery. , his business in the shopping center at 3529 Pine Grove Ave. This whole front area was just a little shop, and I loved it. It went really well. So, I rolled it over in my head for a while.

Now, Seib said she's aiming for the March 1 opening of Devine Designs Downtown, offering men's and women's clothing in the space vacated by the Patrick and James men's clothing store closed in January at 225 Huron Ave.

In addition to Patrick and James, a few other retailers have left downtown in recent years. Natacha Hayden, director of Port Huron's Downtown Development Authority, said she hasn't had a chance to meet with her yet, but it appears Seib has been following the downtown's progress and is was “realistic about the obstacles facing retail in general in the United States.”

“And I think overall, (she) seems very excited about the revitalization of downtown,” she said. “(This excitement) gives me hope.”

Men's and women's clothing available for in-person shoppers

Although remnants of the space's predecessor remained above its entrance this week, Devine Designs products were already beginning to appear in the window.

It was there Wednesday that Seib Salon Manager Lori Houle and stylist Jessica Bayless were helping set up rows of men's button-down shirts and women's summer dresses, as well as jewelry displays, filling the store otherwise dominated by exposed colored brick walls.

They each thought about the variety and how they wanted to help Seib get started.

Seib said his goal is to offer casual, affordable clothing in a variety of sizes.

And while some downtown retailers have waived or limited the time spent in their physical stores for online shoppers, Seib said she wants to support the in-person experience.

I've had so many clients tell me the same thing. They hate it, she said. They just want to have a place to go, look around and try on the clothes.

Seib later said she also planned to have a children's play corner to help keep toddlers entertained while their parents shop, and that the store would be pet-friendly for dog walkers .

“I like to keep busy”: what hours will it be open?

Seib said she took to Facebook to ask what people wanted in the store once she decided to do it, after thinking about the business for six months when the 225 Huron became available.

A major complaint remained open later, she said.

To help, Seib said she looks forward to getting involved in the community and participating in downtown events. She wanted to be open some days from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. but said she would take it day by day to see what the frequency of customers would be at different times.

The 60-year-old said she tried to keep an eye on downtown foot traffic from the window of her neighboring loft to get an initial idea, and even had an employee to help her later During the day, she added, she might also spend time there herself, dropping off her painting supplies to just enjoy that space between customers.

Seib has been styling and teaching hairdressing for 35 years and admitted his shoulders were starting to wear out. But she also called painting wildlife, landscapes and seascapes her passion.

I like to stay busy, she said.

Interested individuals were encouraged to follow updates on the Devine Designs Downtowns Facebook page.

