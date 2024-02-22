MAISON YOSHIKI PARIS inaugurates a new era of fashion during Milan Fall/Winter 2024/25 Week





In an era where the boundaries of fashion continue to expand, HOUSE YOSHIKI PARIS appears as a beacon of innovation and elegance. Founded by the legendary artist Yoshiki, this haute couture brand made an indelible mark on Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024/2025delighting an audience of fashion lovers and industry luminaries with her avant-garde debut. Fashion designer Yoshiki walks the runway at the Maison Yoshiki fashion show in Paris during Milan Fashion Week. (Photo by Pietro D’Aprano/Getty Images) A symphony of style and innovation The unveiling of MAISON YOSHIKI PARIS was a spectacle, blending Yoshiki's multifaceted creativity with the know-how of a globally selected team. Fashion stylist Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele, alongside industry stalwarts Maida Gregori Boina, Odile Gilbert and Kabuki, brought Yoshiki's sartorial visions to life, presenting a collection that transcends conventional fashion paradigms. The collection: an artistic tapestry With thirty-seven looks including clothing, accessories and shoes, MAISON YOSHIKI PARIS encapsulates a harmonious blend of glamor and androgyny, reflecting the brand's philosophy of fluidity and inclusiveness. Each piece, a testament to Yoshiki's artistic legacy, is meticulously crafted, embodying the essence of haute couture with a contemporary twist. An ode to sustainability and heritage Anchored in the principles of sustainability and ethical fashion, MAISON YOSHIKI PARIS is a tribute to Yoshiki's deep values. Drawing inspiration from his childhood, surrounded by the luxury of kimono art, Yoshiki infuses traditional elegance with modern sensibilities, championing eco-responsible materials sourced from Italy and France. The Milanese revelation Milan, with its rich cultural and historical tapestry, served as the perfect backdrop for the brand launch. The city's architectural wonders and vibrant art scene echo in the collection's aesthetic, reflecting Yoshiki's admiration for Milanese creativity and its influence on his designs. Beyond fashion: a lifestyle proposition MAISON YOSHIKI PARIS extends its reach beyond clothing, venturing into lifestyle products in collaboration with iconic French houses. An upcoming collection with BACCARAT, featuring exquisite glassware, symbolizes the brand's commitment to integrating fashion with everyday elegance. The path to follow As MAISON YOSHIKI PARIS looks to the future, it promises to expand its repertoire, exploring a diverse range of products while remaining true to its core values ​​of sustainability, innovation and gender neutrality. The brand's vision, articulated through Yoshiki's creative genius, sets a new standard in the fashion industry, promising a journey filled with appeal, craftsmanship and revolutionary designs. Find out more about MAISON YOSHIKI PARIS and its pioneering journey in fashion on maisonyoshikiparis.com.

